Weather alert: Rain in Delhi-NCR, heatwave for Rajasthan-Gujarat, storms in Northeast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh nationwide weather warning, forecasting thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, gusty winds and heatwave conditions across several parts of the country over the coming week. A low-pressure area is also likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal around May 11, potentially intensifying rainfall activity over southern and eastern India.

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Thunderstorm alert for Northwest India

According to the IMD, northwest India is likely to witness a fresh spell of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-60 kmph between May 11 and May 14. Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to receive scattered rainfall and snowfall in higher reaches during this period.

Hailstorm activity has also been predicted in isolated areas of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh are also likely to receive light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds during the same period.

Delhi-NCR may also witness rain and thunderstorm activity beginning May 11, bringing temporary relief from rising temperatures.

Heavy rainfall in Northeast & east India

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The weather office has warned of widespread rain, thunderstorms and lightning across Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura through mid-May.

Assam and Meghalaya are likely to witness very heavy rainfall on May 14 and 15. Arunachal Pradesh may also receive isolated heavy showers between May 12 and 15.

In eastern India, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and parts of West Bengal are expected to experience thunderstorms and thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching up to 70 kmph in isolated areas. Hailstorms are also possible over Bihar and Jharkhand.

South India to see prolonged wet spell

Southern states including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to remain under a prolonged wet spell for the next seven days.

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The IMD has forecast scattered thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rainfall across these regions, with isolated very heavy rainfall likely on May 14 and 15. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and parts of Karnataka may also receive rain accompanied by gusty winds over the coming days.

Lakshadweep is also expected to receive heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and strong winds.

Heatwave to continue in Western India

While several states brace for rain and storms, heatwave conditions are expected to persist over West Rajasthan and Gujarat till May 15. West Madhya Pradesh may also experience heatwave conditions on May 12 and 13.

The IMD has additionally warned of warm night conditions over West Rajasthan and hot and humid weather over Konkan and Goa. Maximum temperatures across northwest and central India are likely to rise gradually by 3-5 degrees Celsius over the next few days.