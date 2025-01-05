Weather update for coming week: IMD issues dense fog warning for north India, Himachal to see rainfall 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warning for dense to very dense fog over north India for the next two to three days.

As per its forecast issued on fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-GilgitBaltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh till January 6.

Related Articles

IMD warned of light to moderate rainfall at many places likely over Northeastern states on January 7 and 8.

As per the predictions, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India between January 10 and January 12. Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall/snowfall likely over Western Himalayan region and light rainfall over the plains of Northwest India during the same period.

Dense fog warnings

The IMD said very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail during night/early morning hours in some parts Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh during January 6-8; in isolated pockets of Punjab & Haryana, Chandigarh on January 9; Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan till January 08, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on January 6.

Forecast of temperature

The weather agency warned that minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 4-5 degree Celsius likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad during next 4-5 days.

No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over northwest, central and west India during the next 3-4 days, it added.

Meanwhile, low visibility conditions continued in Delhi on January 5, while the Jharkhand government announced closure of schools from January 7-13 in view of a cold wave sweeping the eastern state.

The mercury neared the freezing point in several parts of Kashmir Valley which received fresh snowfall on Sunday, while cold weather conditions continued at many places in Haryana and Punjab.

Dense fog persisted in the national capital, reducing visibility to zero and disrupting several flights and train schedules, officials said. Low visibility conditions due to dense fog have been impacting flight operations at Delhi airport for the past three days.

“Compared to Saturday’s 9-hour zero visibility spell, Palam experienced a relatively shorter duration of 3.5 hours of zero visibility on Sunday,” an official said.

The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 18.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while the minimum was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

For January 6, the weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky with possibility of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms in the morning hours.