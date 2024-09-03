Weather Update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Gujarat and Goa for next 7 days; Check full forecast for THESE states here

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for several regions across the country, warning of potential flooding and disruptions. Several states are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated incidents of extremely heavy downpours in certain areas. The weather forecast also includes warnings for potential flooding and disruptions due to intense rainfall.
The Konkan and Goa regions, along with Gujarat, are expected to experience heavy rainfall for the next seven days. In West Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra, and Kutch, heavy rainfall is predicted from September 3 to 7.
Similarly, East Madhya Pradesh is expected to receive heavy rainfall on September 4 and 5, while Vidarbha is predicted to experience heavy rain on September 3 and 4. Chhattisgarh is also under an alert for heavy rainfall from September 4 to 9.
The ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra are expected to receive heavy rainfall on September 3 and again from September 6 to 9.
Gujarat: The Gujarat region is expected to see extremely heavy rainfall, particularly in the southern parts of the state. The IMD has warned of isolated extremely heavy falls, which could lead to flooding and waterlogging. Saurashtra and Kutch regions are also likely to experience heavy rainfall on September 3, with similar conditions expected to continue in the Gujarat region on September 4.
Madhya Pradesh: Both West and East Madhya Pradesh are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall. West Madhya Pradesh may face intense downpours on September 3, while East Madhya Pradesh is expected to have heavy rainfall on September 4 and 5. Residents are advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions.
Konkan and Goa, Maharashtra: The coastal areas of Konkan and Goa, along with parts of Madhya Maharashtra, are expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next week. The ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra are particularly vulnerable, with heavy rains forecasted from September 6 to 9.
Coastal Karnataka: This region is set to experience consistent heavy rainfall from September 3 to 7. The IMD has warned of potential localized flooding and advised people to stay cautious, especially in low-lying areas.
Punjab and Rajasthan: Punjab is likely to have isolated heavy rainfall on September 3. Rajasthan will see widespread rainfall, with the eastern part of the state experiencing heavy downpours throughout the week. West Rajasthan is also expected to receive significant rainfall from September 3 to 7.
Telangana: Telangana is forecasted to have isolated heavy rainfall on September 3 and 4. The state should prepare for possible waterlogging and minor disruptions in daily activities.
Northeast India: The northeastern states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, are likely to experience heavy rainfall throughout the next seven days. Arunachal Pradesh is expected to see heavy rains from September 3 to 6.
Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand: These northern states are also expected to have scattered to widespread rainfall. Uttarakhand, in particular, is likely to face heavy rainfall from September 3 to 6, increasing the risk of landslides in the hilly regions.
