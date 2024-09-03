Weather Update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Gujarat and Goa for next 7 days; Check full forecast for THESE states here

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for several regions across the country, warning of potential flooding and disruptions. Several states are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated incidents of extremely heavy downpours in certain areas. The weather forecast also includes warnings for potential flooding and disruptions due to intense rainfall.

The Konkan and Goa regions, along with Gujarat, are expected to experience heavy rainfall for the next seven days. In West Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra, and Kutch, heavy rainfall is predicted from September 3 to 7.

Similarly, East Madhya Pradesh is expected to receive heavy rainfall on September 4 and 5, while Vidarbha is predicted to experience heavy rain on September 3 and 4. Chhattisgarh is also under an alert for heavy rainfall from September 4 to 9.

The ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra are expected to receive heavy rainfall on September 3 and again from September 6 to 9.

Regions Likely to Experience Heavy Rainfall