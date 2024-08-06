Weather Update: IMD predicts light to moderate rains in Delhi, heavy rainfall in 10 states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a 'yellow' alert for light to moderate rain showers in Delhi coupled with strong surface winds gusting upto 20-30 kmph throughout the day. The Met Department said that the monsoon trough is likely to approach Delhi-NCR, likely to cause rainfall for the next 3 days.

"The monsoon trough is expected to come close to Delhi-NCR along with other weather systems likely to cause rain for the next three days," the IMD said. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely over Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi for the next 3 days.

Moreover, the weather department predicted "very heavy rainfall' in Rajasthan on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday and in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely to prevail over Jammu & Kashmir on August 6, 7, 10 and 11; Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan till August 11; Haryana and Chandigarh during August 6-8; Punjab till August 7; and West Uttar Pradesh on August 6 and 7.

Furthermore, the IMD on Tuesday issued an orange alert for heavy rain showers in West Bengal, Assam, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura. "Heavy to very heavy rainfall" is likely in Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura till August 10.

Similar weather conditions are likely to be reported in West Bengal and Sikkim on August 6 and in Odisha on August 7. The regions of Konkan & Goa and Gujarat are likely to witness fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall coupled with thunderstorm and thunderstorm during the week.

Central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Saurashtra & Kutch are also expected to witness scattered to fairly widespread rainfall during the week. The Met Department forecast also mentioned that "heavy rainfall" is likely to prevail in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat till August 9, in Chhattisgarh till August 7, and in Goa till August 10.

Downpours are also likely to occur in parts of South India such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana till August 10.