Weather Update: IMD upgrades 'orange alert' in Delhi to 'red alert'; heavy rainfall, waterlogging in parts of Delhi-NCR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has escalated Delhi’s weather alert from "orange" to "red" as heavy rainfall continues to affect the National Capital Region (NCR). Between 5:30 pm and 8:30 pm, several areas in Delhi recorded significant rainfall, with the Najafgarh weather station noting 60 mm of precipitation. Aya Nagar followed with 50.5 mm, and Pragati Maidan recorded 37 mm.

This escalation comes after earlier forecasts only predicted moderate rain, but the intensity of the downpour necessitated a higher alert level. The IMD warned of moderate to intense rainfall across the region, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, which could potentially lead to further disruptions.

The heavy rain resulted in severe waterlogging and traffic snarls in several parts of NCR, including Gurugram, where roads were severely affected. Areas like Nehru Place, Aurobindo Marg, and Lajpat Nagar experienced significant disruptions, causing major inconvenience for commuters and highlighting the challenges faced by the city's infrastructure.

Netizens commented on the situation, pointing out issues such as "multi-crore houses with basement pools" in areas like Gurugram, highlighting the infrastructure challenges faced during heavy rains. These comments reflect the growing frustration among residents regarding the city's preparedness for such weather events.

Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed a minimum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius, with a maximum expected to settle at 34 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity was recorded at 81 per cent at 8.30 am, contributing to the day’s weather conditions.

The primary Safdarjung station recorded only 1.4 mm of rainfall despite the heavy showers in other parts. This disparity in rainfall recordings across different weather stations in Delhi illustrates the variability in the intensity of showers experienced, making it challenging for residents to anticipate the severity of the weather.

Traffic disruptions were widespread, with major roads, such as the Chirag Delhi flyover and National Highway 8, also affected by waterlogging. Commuters are urged to exercise caution and plan their travel accordingly to avoid affected areas.

The IMD’s updated forecast indicates that the red alert will remain in place as the region prepares for further rainfall. Residents are advised to stay informed of weather updates and take necessary precautions against potential flooding and traffic disruptions. The situation remains dynamic, and vigilance is required to ensure safety during this period of intense weather activity.