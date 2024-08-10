Weather update: Maharashtra, Delhi to see heavy rainfall this weekend, orange alert for Himachal, Uttarakhand

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded the alarm for a stormy weekend across several states in India, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Central Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh are expected to see heavy rainfall. As the monsoon continues to intensify, the warnings issued are not just about wet days but also potential disruptions that could turn dangerous, especially in the northern regions.



With the monsoon rains expected to lash states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Bihar, an Orange alert has been issued, underscoring the severity of the weather ahead.

Related Articles

Himachal Pradesh is bracing for particularly harsh conditions, with the IMD predicting isolated instances of very heavy rainfall, likely to trigger flash floods and landslides. Already, the relentless rains have left a trail of destruction, closing at least 128 roads and disrupting essential services such as power and water supply. In Mandi, the rains have been unforgiving, with Jogindernagar recording 160 mm of rainfall, the highest in the district.



The situation has deteriorated to the point where the IMD has issued an Orange alert, warning of further heavy downpours accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

The impact of these rains is not just limited to the northern states. Central India, including areas like central Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, is also on high alert as the IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in these regions. Fishermen along the coasts of the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal have been cautioned against venturing out due to squally weather conditions, with wind speeds reaching up to 35 kmph.

Delhi, too, is expected to face the brunt of the monsoon, with moderate to heavy rainfall predicted over the weekend. The national capital has been placed under a Yellow alert, with temperatures expected to hover around a humid 34.2 degrees Celsius. The weather in Delhi is likely to remain cloudy, with thundershowers anticipated, adding to the already challenging conditions on the roads.

In Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the situation remains precarious. The IMD’s warnings of flash floods and landslides are not without basis, as the region's infrastructure, including roads and water supply schemes, is under severe strain. The rainfall deficit in Himachal Pradesh, which was already at 28 percent this monsoon season, has worsened with the latest deluge. The state’s emergency services are stretched thin, trying to manage the closures and disruptions across various districts.

The broader picture across the country is one of a widespread weather system bringing varying degrees of rainfall, from light showers in Jammu and Kashmir to heavy downpours in East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh. The IMD’s bulletin serves as a reminder of the power of the monsoon, as it sweeps across the subcontinent, leaving no region untouched.