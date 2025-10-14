Weather Update: Monsoon to retreat from Maharashtra, UP, Bihar, 7 other states in next 24 hrs. Details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said the southwest monsoon is in its final phase of withdrawal and is expected to retreat completely from most parts of the country in the next few days.

In its latest update on Sunday, the IMD said conditions are favourable for the monsoon to withdraw from the remaining parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand within the next 24 hours. Parts of West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Sikkim and Telangana are also likely to witness the withdrawal of monsoon over the same time period. The withdrawal is also likely to extend to the northeastern states over the next two to three days.

Several southern states, however, will continue to see rainfall activity this week. The Met department continued rainfall over Tamil Nadu and Kerala for the next seven days, with some areas expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain. The wet spell is being driven by a cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Tamil Nadu coast, along with systems over northeast Assam and northwest Uttar Pradesh.

Under their influence, light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy spells is expected across Kerala and Tamil Nadu through the week. Rain and thundershowers are also likely over south interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana till midweek. The IMD has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds up to 40 kmph over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana between October 12 and 16.

In the past 24 hours, several parts of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and south interior Karnataka recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall. Assam’s Cachar district received up to 20 cm of rain, while Tiruppur, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Pudukkottai, Virudhunagar and Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu recorded between seven and nine centimetres.

Issuing advisories, the IMD has urged farmers in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh to ensure proper drainage in fields and store harvested produce safely. Fishermen along the Tamil Nadu and south Kerala coasts have been cautioned against venturing into the sea due to rough conditions.

Authorities have also been urged to remain alert in urban and hilly regions that could face flooding or landslides due to heavy rain.