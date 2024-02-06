Weeks after Ayodhya Ram Temple, PM Modi to inaugurate BAPS Hindu Mandir in UAE on Feb 14

Weeks following the grand inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is prepared to inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on February 14. He will also address the Indian community event, Ahlan Modi at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in UAE on February 13.

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha confirmed the completion of the religious campus and the scheduled inauguration by His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14 February 2024.

The spiritual leader arrived in Abu Dhabi on Monday to preside over the inauguration of UAE's first Hindu temple. The construction work of the temple began in December 2019 and it will be inaugurated on February 14.

Days later, the temple will open for general public on February 18. The Middle East's first traditional Hindu stone temple is spread across over 27 acres and is built using pink limestone and white marble. No steel or concrete has been used in the construction of this temple. Seven pinnacles, symbolising the seven emirates of the UAE, have also been built in the BAPS Hindu Mandir.

The temple premises house a visitors centre, library, classroom, prayer room, community centre, amphitheater, playground, garden, books and gift shops as well as food court.

The BAPS Hindu Temple is expected to be the Middle East's first traditional Hindu stone temple and signifies the strong friendship between India and the UAE. The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi donated land for the mandir's construction in 2015.

PM Modi and BAPS Swami Ishwarcharandas discussed the temple at the Prime Minister's residential office in December. A registration portal has been established for the event and transport is arranged from all emirates. The temple stands as a symbol of peace and tolerance, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi and Sheikh Zayed.

A cultural programme involving 400 local talents is prepared for the inauguration. The foundation for the temple was laid on April 20, 2019, and construction was visited by diplomats from over 30 countries in May 2023.

The event has received enthusiastic response with almost 12,000 registrations within 24 hours of announcement. India and the UAE have further strengthened their relationship by signing four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).