'Never gave commitment of continuing Shinde': BJP firm on Fadnavis as Maharashtra CM after RSS, NCP backing

Amid suspense over who will become Maharashtra Chief Minister, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not only pushed for Devendra Fadnavis to occupy the top office in the state while ruling out a Bihar-like model in Maharashtra as suggested by Shiv Sena leaders who have been pushing for Shinde's return.

BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla said that the Bihar model does not apply to Maharashtra. Shukla added that in Bihar, the BJP had committed to make Nitish the Chief Minister ahead of elections and honoured it.

"In Maharashtra, there is no reason for such a commitment as we have a stronger organisational base and leadership. Above all, the party never gave any commitment of continuing with Shinde as CM after the elections," Shukla told The Indian Express.

While pitching for Shinde to continue as CM, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske cited the Bihar model while adding that the final decision lies with the senior leaders of the Mahayuti.

He added that the top leadership maintained throughout the elections that a decision on the CM would be based on the election results. A senior BJP leader said that the party's top leadership is unhappy with the Sena's growing clamour for Shinde as CM.

The BJP's top leadership has also apprised Shinde and Ajit Pawar of its decision to make Fadnavis the next CM.

The leader added the deadlock over Maharashtra will soon be resolved and a joint legislative meeting will likely be held, wherein the three Mahayuti allies will endorse Fadnavis' candidature.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-led NCP have backed Devendra Fadnavis to make a comeback as the Maharashtra CM. Fadnavis served as the Chief Minister from 2014 to 2019.

According to the RSS, people supported the BJP because of Fadnavis' face, consolidating the BJP-RSS synergy in Maharashtra. NCP also batted for Fadnavis' return.

In an interaction with India Today TV, NCP president Sunil Tatkare that Ajit Pawar should become the CM but acknowledged the party's "practical limitations" and that it should not "daydream." Tatkare added that the Mahayuti will decide on the CM post in a day or two.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance not only retained power but also decimated the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra. The Mahayuti secured a total of 230 seats, of which the BJP alone got 132 seats.

The Shiv Sena and NCP won on 57 and 41 seats, respectively. The MVA, on the other hand, managed to win only 46 seats with the Shiv Sena (UBT) getting 20 seats, Congress 16 and NCP (SP) 10 seats.