West Bengal govt notified about water sharing treaty discussions with Bangladesh: Sources

The West Bengal govermment was apprised about the Centre's discussions with Bangladesh on Teesta water sharing and the Farakka Treaty, India Today TV reported citing government sources. The clarification came after West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, objected to the unilateral discussions with Bangladesh on the water treaties.

Related Articles

The Farakka agreement between India and Bangladesh on water sharing ends in 2026. As per this treaty, the upper riparian India and the lower riparian Bangladesh agreed to share water of the Ganga river at Farakka, a dam on the Bhagirathi river around 10 kms from Bangladesh border.

In the recently held bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Sheikh Hasina, the leaders discussed the conversation and management of the River Teesta and the renewal of the 1996 Ganga Water Treaty. As per this pact, India will build a large reservoir and related infrastructure to manage and conserve Teesta water.

Centre reaches out to Bengal govt

The Centre wrote to Bengal government on July 24,2023 and sought their nominee in the committee for carrying out an internal review of the 1996 India-Bangladesh treaty about water sharing at Farakka. On August 25 same year, the state government conveyed its nomination for the committee to the Centre, sources mentioned.

They added that on April 5 this year, the Bengal government's Joint Secretary (Works, Irrigation & Waterways Department) conveyed their total demand for the next 30 years from the stretch of downstream of Farakka Barrage.

Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi

In a letter to PM Modi, Banerjee said, "People of West Bengal will be the worst sufferers due to the impact of such agreements. I came to understand that Government of India is in the process of renewing the Indo Bangladesh Farakka Treaty (1996) which is to expire in 2026."

She added that the treaty has huge ramifications on the livelihood of the people of Bengal. Banerjee further said the water which is diverted at the Farakka Barrage helps in maintaining the navigability of the Kolkata Port.