West Bengal weather: Heavy rain hits Kolkata as IMD issues fresh alert till September 13

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Kolkata records over 45 mm rainfall

Kolkata experienced light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in several areas. The IMD said winds could reach speeds of 30-40 kmph at a few places.

The city recorded 45.3 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours preceding Saturday. Several areas witnessed spells of heavy rain, raising concerns over waterlogging and disruptions to normal movement.

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However, weather conditions are expected to gradually improve, with the intensity of rainfall likely to decrease from Sunday.

Heavy rain alert for North Bengal

The IMD has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in parts of North Bengal. Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri are likely to receive heavy showers on Saturday, while Cooch Behar and Alipurduar may experience heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to remain cautious, particularly in locations prone to waterlogging and weather-related disruptions.

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Fishermen advised to stay away from sea

In view of the prevailing weather system and rough conditions, the IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along the West Bengal coast on Saturday.

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Authorities are closely monitoring the weather situation as the low-pressure system moves further across the Bay of Bengal. While rainfall activity is expected to weaken from Sunday, residents in areas under the heavy-rain alert are advised to follow official weather updates and local advisories.

(With inputs from PTI)