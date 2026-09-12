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West Bengal weather: Heavy rain hits Kolkata as IMD issues fresh alert till September 13

West Bengal weather: Heavy rain hits Kolkata as IMD issues fresh alert till September 13

The low-pressure area intensified on Friday over the northern Bay of Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh before moving towards the northwest Bay of Bengal

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 12, 2026 5:50 PM IST
West Bengal weather: Heavy rain hits Kolkata as IMD issues fresh alert till September 13Heavy rainfall lashed Kolkata and several neighbouring areas on Saturday

Heavy rainfall lashed Kolkata and several neighbouring areas on Saturday as a low-pressure system over the northwest Bay of Bengal continued to influence weather conditions across West Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more heavy rain in parts of the state, particularly north Bengal, until Sunday, September 13, reported by news agency PTI.

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The low-pressure area intensified on Friday over the northern Bay of Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh before moving towards the northwest Bay of Bengal, according to the IMD. The system has brought widespread rainfall and unsettled weather conditions across several parts of West Bengal.

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Kolkata records over 45 mm rainfall

Kolkata experienced light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in several areas. The IMD said winds could reach speeds of 30-40 kmph at a few places.

The city recorded 45.3 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours preceding Saturday. Several areas witnessed spells of heavy rain, raising concerns over waterlogging and disruptions to normal movement.

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However, weather conditions are expected to gradually improve, with the intensity of rainfall likely to decrease from Sunday.

Heavy rain alert for North Bengal

The IMD has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in parts of North Bengal. Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri are likely to receive heavy showers on Saturday, while Cooch Behar and Alipurduar may experience heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to remain cautious, particularly in locations prone to waterlogging and weather-related disruptions.

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Fishermen advised to stay away from sea

In view of the prevailing weather system and rough conditions, the IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along the West Bengal coast on Saturday.

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Authorities are closely monitoring the weather situation as the low-pressure system moves further across the Bay of Bengal. While rainfall activity is expected to weaken from Sunday, residents in areas under the heavy-rain alert are advised to follow official weather updates and local advisories.

(With inputs from PTI)

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Published on: Sep 12, 2026 5:50 PM IST
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