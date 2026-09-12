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BRICS Summit 2026: Cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorms forecast in Delhi-NCR on Summit day

BRICS Summit 2026: Cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorms forecast in Delhi-NCR on Summit day

The weather is expected to remain generally cloudy across Delhi on September 12. The forecast indicates one or two spells of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at many places

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 12, 2026 5:10 AM IST
BRICS Summit 2026: Cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorms forecast in Delhi-NCR on Summit dayThe timing of the forecast is notable as the 18th BRICS Summit is scheduled in New Delhi on September 12-13

Delhi and several parts of the National Capital Region are likely to experience generally cloudy skies, light rain and thunderstorms on Saturday, September 12, coinciding with the opening day of the 18th BRICS Summit being hosted in New Delhi.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, New Delhi, the forecast issued at 6 pm on September 11 indicates that rain activity could affect several parts of Delhi-NCR during the summit. The forecast covers districts across Delhi as well as Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad.

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READ THIS: Your train may run but from another station: Five BRICS-related railway changes Delhi passengers must know

Delhi weather on September 12

The weather is expected to remain generally cloudy across Delhi on September 12. The forecast indicates one or two spells of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at many places.

The most significant rain activity is expected from the early morning to forenoon, with moderate rain possible at isolated places. Another spell of very light to light rain is forecast from the afternoon to evening.

The same broad weather pattern is forecast for North, North-East, North-West, West, South, South-West, South-East, New Delhi, Central, East and Shahdara districts.

Weather could be a factor during BRICS Summit

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The timing of the forecast is notable as the 18th BRICS Summit is scheduled in New Delhi on September 12-13, 2026, under India's BRICS Chairship.

The summit is being held at Bharat Mandapam, with leaders from BRICS member countries expected to participate. The weather conditions on September 12 could therefore be relevant for movement of delegates, traffic management and outdoor activities around the national capital.

ALSO READ: BRICS quietly grew from 5 countries to 11 — here's exactly who joined, when, and the one holdout

India's 2026 BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with the grouping focusing on cooperation among emerging economies and issues including development, finance, technology, trade and sustainability.

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What Delhi residents and visitors should expect

With rain and thunderstorms possible across large parts of the capital and NCR, commuters should be prepared for wet roads and possible traffic disruptions, particularly during the morning period when the forecast indicates the highest likelihood of widespread thunderstorm and rain activity.

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Published on: Sep 12, 2026 5:10 AM IST
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