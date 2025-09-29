Western Command chief warns: 'Have strengthened drone warfare training, future punishment to enemy will be much heavier'

The Indian Army will decisively neutralise any drones launched from Pakistan in future conflicts, Western Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lt Gen Manoj Katiyar said on Monday.

"Technology keeps evolving. We are also developing our technology. I am quite hopeful that in the next war, whatever drones come from the Pakistan side, we are capable of destroying those with our counter drones and AD Guns (air defence)," Lt Gen Katiyar told reporters at the Naraingarh Field Firing Range in Haryana’s Ambala district.

Advertisement

The remarks came after a live demonstration of drone warfare tactics and counter-drone operations as part of a major Army exercise named 'Vayu Samanvay,' jointly conducted by the Western and South Western Commands starting September 25. The exercise showcased the operational integration of drones, unmanned platforms, and air defence systems across two theatres.

Lt Gen Katiyar highlighted how drone warfare has become a central pillar in modern conflict, citing lessons from Operation Sindoor, the first large-scale operational deployment of drones by the Indian armed forces. "In Operation Sindoor, there was lot of use of drones and taking learnings from that, we have strengthened our drone warfare training...The punishment given to the enemy this time will be much heavier than before," he said.

Advertisement

During Operation Sindoor, India struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22. "Even in Operation Sindoor, Pakistan used lot of drones and most of their drones were destroyed by us," Katiyar said.

The Army is now focusing heavily on indigenous drone production and training. "The numbers required in next warfare is going to be quite high, we will need several thousand drones," he said. "The purpose is that with help of local industry, we should be able to fabricate these drones ourselves."

Katiyar confirmed that most drones used in Monday's demonstration were tactical, short-range models with a 5-kilometre range and 5-kilogram payload. "Today's exercise was primarily with those drones which we are fabricating ourselves...and local industry which is supplying us or helping them in fabricating," he said.

Advertisement

He added that higher-category drones are also under development in collaboration with the Indian industry. "We also fielded our counter-drone equipment here (during the exercise) most of which is in service with us and more counter-drone equipment is in the making."

Most of the drones used in the exercise in Naraingarh were attack drones carrying ammunition. Replying to a question, the commander said, "Regarding our high-end drones, we are ahead in manufacturing. However, those were not demonstrated here today and only tactical drones having short range were demonstrated."

(With inputs from PTI)

