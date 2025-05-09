‘We’ve warned for decades’: US finally calls out Pakistan as border explodes in fire and drones

In a stark public reminder of Washington’s long-standing position, US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed what India has insisted for years: Pakistan’s support for terror groups remains a pressing concern.

“Well obviously that’s the call we’ve been making for decades, and clearly what happened in Kashmir was awful,” Bruce said, responding to a direct question on whether the US backs India’s assertion on cross-border terrorism.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The comments come amid a sharp escalation in hostilities between India and Pakistan following a major terrorist strike in Kashmir and retaliatory missile and drone attacks on Indian military installations in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

Air raid sirens blared and blackouts were enforced as far as Chandigarh, just 244 km from Delhi, even as most of the incoming attacks were neutralised by Indian air defences.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke separately with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar early Thursday. “This morning Secretary Marco Rubio spoke with Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and EAM Dr S Jaishankar. In both calls, the Secretary emphasised the need for immediate de-escalation and called for an end to the violence. He expressed US support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications,” said Bruce.

Advertisement

Bruce added, “The real focus of the Secretary of State is that this should not escalate… It was not surprising but very, very disappointing. It should not escalate and communication was fundamentally key... America was at the center of this in speaking with a variety of leaders of both countries over the last two days.”

Following his conversation with Rubio, Dr Jaishankar stated that India would continue its “measured” and “targeted” responses to acts of cross-border terrorism. “Underlined India's targeted and measured response to cross-border terrorism. Will firmly counter any attempts at escalation,” he posted on X, noting that India values the US commitment to fighting terrorism together.