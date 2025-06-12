What checks does your flight go through? Damage, leaks, and the small signs of big trouble

In India, aircraft maintenance and inspections are governed by stringent regulatory standards established by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
These regulations ensure adherence to international safety norms. Regular inspections and compliance checks are conducted to verify that all maintenance activities align with DGCA guidelines.
This includes ensuring the proper functioning of aircraft components such as engines, avionics, control surfaces, and structural elements, all maintained in accordance with established safety protocols.
Pre-Flight Inspection Checklist for Engineers
1. Exterior Inspection
Check for visible damage, missing parts, and ensure all access panels are secure.
2. Interior Inspection
Confirm that all seats, seat belts, and emergency equipment are present and functional.
3. Control Surfaces
Inspect the ailerons, elevators, and rudder for damage or excessive wear.
4. Fuel System
Verify fuel quantity, inspect fuel lines for leaks, and ensure fuel caps are tightly sealed.
5. Electrical System
Test lights, instruments, and communication systems for correct operation.
6. Engine Inspection
Check oil levels, filters, belts, and overall engine integrity.
7. Landing Gear
Inspect tires, brakes, and struts for wear or damage.
8. Documentation
Ensure maintenance records and logbooks are current and accessible.
9. Final Walkaround
Conduct a last visual check of the aircraft before flight clearance.
Pre-Flight Inspection for Pilots
While procedures may vary by aircraft type, the following steps outline a standard, thorough pilot pre-flight check.
1. Documents and Records (ARROW)
2. Walk-Around Inspection
3. Cockpit Check
4. Engine Start and Taxi Check