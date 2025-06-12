What checks does your flight go through? Damage, leaks, and the small signs of big trouble

In India, aircraft maintenance and inspections are governed by stringent regulatory standards established by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).



These regulations ensure adherence to international safety norms. Regular inspections and compliance checks are conducted to verify that all maintenance activities align with DGCA guidelines.



This includes ensuring the proper functioning of aircraft components such as engines, avionics, control surfaces, and structural elements, all maintained in accordance with established safety protocols.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pre-Flight Inspection Checklist for Engineers



1. Exterior Inspection

Check for visible damage, missing parts, and ensure all access panels are secure.



2. Interior Inspection

Confirm that all seats, seat belts, and emergency equipment are present and functional.

3. Control Surfaces

Inspect the ailerons, elevators, and rudder for damage or excessive wear.

4. Fuel System

Verify fuel quantity, inspect fuel lines for leaks, and ensure fuel caps are tightly sealed.

5. Electrical System

Test lights, instruments, and communication systems for correct operation.

6. Engine Inspection

Check oil levels, filters, belts, and overall engine integrity.

7. Landing Gear

Inspect tires, brakes, and struts for wear or damage.

8. Documentation

Ensure maintenance records and logbooks are current and accessible.

9. Final Walkaround

Conduct a last visual check of the aircraft before flight clearance.

Advertisement

Pre-Flight Inspection for Pilots

While procedures may vary by aircraft type, the following steps outline a standard, thorough pilot pre-flight check.

1. Documents and Records (ARROW)

Airworthiness Certificate

Registration

Radio Station License

Operating Limitations Document

Weight and Balance Information

2. Walk-Around Inspection

Exterior: Look for dents, cracks, corrosion, or damage.

Fluids: Check oil, hydraulic fluid, and fuel levels.

Tires: Inspect pressure, tread, and signs of damage.

Control Surfaces: Move and check for full, unrestricted motion.

3. Cockpit Check

Flight Instruments: Verify operational accuracy.

Switches and Levers: Confirm proper pre-flight settings.

Emergency Equipment: Locate and test fire extinguishers, ELTs, and first-aid kits.

Seatbelts and Harnesses: Check for wear and functionality.

4. Engine Start and Taxi Check