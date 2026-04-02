A Delhi court grabbed eyeballs not just for its ruling, but for the jaw-dropping word it used to deliver it. ACJM Paras Dalal of Rouse Avenue Courts dismissed a criminal defamation case against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, describing the complaint as pure floccinaucinihilipilification — meaning something completely worthless or valueless.

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While dismissing the criminal defamation case against Sitharaman, the court said, "From the entire material on record, this court is reminded of a rather unusual word... 'floccinaucinihilipilification', which implies something valueless or worthless. The present complaint is nothing but the word stated above," the court said.

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What does floccinaucinihilipification actually mean?

Floccinaucinihilipilification (flok-si-naw-si-ni-hil-i-pil-i-fi-KAY-shun) is one of the longest non-technical words in the English language. It means the act of estimating something as worthless.

The word originates from Latin roots — flocci, nauci, nihili, and pili — all meaning "of little or no value."

Its usage in a sentence

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Here's how this word can be used in a sentence:

His floccinaucinihilipilification of her hard work left the entire team demoralized.

The critic's floccinaucinihilipilification of the painting shocked the art world.

Stop the floccinaucinihilipilification of new ideas — innovation starts with open minds.

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Does it have simpler synonyms?

Yes, floccinaucinihilipilification does have simpler synonyms. These include dismissiveness, belittlement, deprecation, trivialization, undervaluing, dismissal, belittling, trivialising, discounting, and writing off.

What happened in the Court?

ACJM Paras Dalal of Rouse Avenue Courts dismissed a criminal defamation complaint filed by Lipika Mitra — wife of AAP leader Somnath Bharti — against Sitharaman.

"The complaint stands dismissed," the court said. The remarks in question were made during a press conference in May 2024 and were ruled to be political speech, not personal defamation. The court found no prima facie offence and declined to take cognisance of the case.

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It added that the matter had been unnecessarily prolonged. The judge's word choice was deliberate: the complaint, in the court's view, was a textbook case of floccinaucinihilipilification — something valueless, stretched too long.