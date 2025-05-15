'What Shashi Tharoor says...': Congress MP faces heat within party over Operation Sindoor remarks

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is facing heat within his party for his recent statements on Operation Sindoor and the India-Pakistan conflict. Tharoor's comments were in stark contrast to the Congress's official stand on these two issues.

His remarks were the agenda of a closed-door party meeting to discuss US President Donald Trump's claim of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, India Today reported, citing sources.

Tharoor praised the government's Operation Sindoor, describing India's air strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as "calibrated" and "very calculated." He also strongly countered Trump’s claims about US-led mediation between India and Pakistan.

Sources said that Tharoor was pulled up for a statement that questioned aspects of Trump's assertion, something the grand old party is questioning the BJP government on. They added that Jairam Ramesh directly confronted Tharoor and questioned him on going off-script.

As per a Congress leader, there was enough democracy in the party and everyone had the freedom to speak, but Tharoor crossed the 'Lakshman Rekha' this time.

According to a source, Tharoor defended his position, referencing the Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting on External Affairs set for May 19, where Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is expected. However, the Thiruvananthapuram MP left early to catch a flight to his constituency.

Party insiders noted that leadership emphasized a unified stance during the meeting, indicating this wasn't a time for personal interpretations.

Later, at a press conference, the Congress distanced itself from Tharoor's views when asked if they aligned with the party line. “What Shashi Tharoor says is his personal opinion. He speaks for himself and not for the Congress party,” he said.

On Monday, Tharoor criticized Trump’s claim that his administration helped ease tensions between India and Pakistan, calling it “disappointing.”

He stated that Trump's assertion gives Pakistan an unearned negotiating stance, emphasizing that “India will never negotiate with a terrorist gun pointed at its head.” Tharoor noted that Trump’s comments could “internationalize” the Kashmir issue and “re-hyphenate” India and Pakistan.

While Trump praised a “ceasefire” following heightened tensions, the Indian government refrained from using that term, referring to it as merely an agreement to stop firing, despite ongoing military operations.