‘Whatever hit one engine, hit both’: Aviation expert flags '100-billion-to-one' cause in Air India disaster

Aviation expert and former commercial pilot Steve Scheibner has weighed in on the tragic 787 crash in India, suggesting the rare but devastating possibility of a dual engine failure shortly after takeoff.

In a detailed YouTube breakdown, Scheibner explored what might cause both engines on a modern jet to fail at once—pointing to airflow issues, fuel contamination, or vapor lock as the most plausible scenarios.

“What we know for certain,” Scheibner said, “is that the airplane achieved lift and both engines appeared to be producing full or near-full thrust at rotation.” But within seconds, lift was lost, the landing gear remained extended, and the ram air turbine (RAT) deployed—a strong indicator of total power loss. “The RAT,” Scheibner explained, “only deploys when you've lost major hydraulic or electrical power—usually triggered by a dual engine failure.”

So what could cause two jet engines to fail simultaneously?

Scheibner ruled out crew error or premature flap retraction, calling such scenarios “preposterous” in modern jets. Instead, he focused on two core engine needs: air and fuel. “Jet engines are simple machines,” he said. “They need air and liquid fuel—emphasis on liquid—delivered consistently.”

He outlined three possible causes of fuel starvation. One—pilot-initiated fuel cutoff—is dismissed outright. The other two are far more serious: fuel contamination and vapor lock.

Contaminated fuel—typically water or debris—could block flow to both engines. While unlikely at large airports due to automated detection systems, Scheibner noted it “can’t be ruled out entirely.”

The more compelling possibility, according to Scheibner, is vapor lock—a condition where fuel turns to vapor in the lines before reaching the engine, especially under extreme heat. “It was 43°C that day—nearly 110°F,” he notes, adding that engine compartments, fuel lines, and wing tanks could have been exposed to even higher temperatures. Vapor lock can prevent engines from receiving liquid fuel despite pumps functioning normally.

He cited a recent report describing vapor lock as more likely in hot weather or after quick turnaround flights, and notes that it “can cause engine failure in extreme cases.”

Scheibner emphasizes that these scenarios are “100 billion to one,” but necessary to discuss. “Whatever happened to one engine, happened to both,” he said.