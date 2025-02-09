'What's going on with Lamborghini?': Raymond MD Gautam Singhania as another car catches fire 

Raymond Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania on Sunday raised concerns about Lamborghini’s safety standards after an Instagram post showed a Lamborghini engulfed in flames. Singhania questioned the luxury automaker’s reliability and transparency, urging customers to be cautious.

"What’s going on with Lamborghini? Are they losing the plot? Why are so many cars catching fire? Why no explanation from the company? Buyers beware!" Singhania wrote in a post on X.

Singhania’s reaction comes in the wake of multiple incidents involving Lamborghini cars catching fire. In December 2024, a fire broke out inside a moving Lamborghini on Mumbai’s Coastal Road. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the blaze was doused in 45 minutes.

A video shared by Singhania showed the orange Lamborghini’s cabin in flames, with a man trying to extinguish the fire. "Spotted by me: A Lamborghini engulfed in flames on Coastal Road, Mumbai.

Incidents like this raise serious concerns about the reliability and safety standards of Lamborghini. For the price and reputation, one expects uncompromising quality, not potential hazards," he had tweeted then.

In October 2024, a Lamborghini Revuelto went up in flames while driving on a highway in New York. Although no one was injured, the brand-new hybrid supercar was completely destroyed. The Lamborghini Revuelto, which debuted in March 2023, represents a significant shift for the Italian automaker with its 6.5-liter V12 hybrid powertrain producing 1,001 horsepower.

These back-to-back incidents have raised eyebrows among auto enthusiasts and owners, with Singhania leading the call for more transparency from the luxury car manufacturer.

