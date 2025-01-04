‘When his party does not trust his work...’: Atishi dismisses threat from Ramesh Bidhuri in Kalkaji seat 

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi took a jibe at Ramesh Bidhuri, her opponent from BJP, who is contesting in the upcoming state elections from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency.

Atishi pointed out that despite being an MP from South Delhi for 10 years, his own party, BJP, did not find his work worthy of re-nominating him for the same position.

Atishi told ANI, “Ramesh Bidhuri has been an MP from South Delhi for 10 years. His party did not consider him worthy of giving him an MP ticket based on his work. When his party does not trust Ramesh Bidhuri’s work, how will the people of the Kalkaji assembly constituency trust him?”

Bidhuri, who will face Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Congress’s Alka Lamba from the Kalkaji assembly constituency, told ANI, “I thank the BJP leadership for showing trust in me to reclaim the Kalkaji assembly seat. Delhi is suffering because of Arvind Kejriwal. The people of Kalkaji have also faced ‘aapda’ under CM Atishi...”

Biduri served the BJP as District President BJP (1997–2003) and as the Vice President BJP Delhi Pradesh (2003-2008). Since 2008, he has occupied the position of General Secretary, BJP Delhi Pradesh. He joined BJP and has thrice been the MLA from Tughlakabad.

In the 2014 Indian general election, Bidhuri was declared as the candidate from South Delhi constituency by BJP and won the election. He is currently the MP representing South Delhi.

In 2019, he defeated Aam Aadmi Party’s Raghav Chadha and Congress’s Vijender Singh in elections in South Delhi (Lok Sabha constituency) by gaining more than 54 percent votes.

BJP released its first list of 29 candidates for Delhi assembly elections on January 4. The assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in February 2025.

Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat.

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eighth seats.