Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Who is Parvesh Verma fielded against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal 

The BJP unveiled its first candidate list on January 4 for the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections, naming former MP Parvesh Verma as its candidate to challenge former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

Parvesh Verma, a prominent politician, represents the West Delhi constituency in the Lok Sabha. He served two terms as an MP, first elected in 2014 for the 16th Lok Sabha and re-elected in 2019 for the 17th Lok Sabha. His 2019 victory marked a historic achievement, as he secured the highest margin of victory in Delhi's history — an impressive 5,78,486 votes.

Verma is a member of two influential parliamentary committees: the Finance Committee and the Estimates Committee. During his initial term, he also served on the Joint Committee on Salaries and Allowances of Members of Parliament, as well as the Standing Committee on Urban Development.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly Elections, Verma contested from the Mehrauli Vidhan Sabha constituency, where he triumphed over Yoganand Shastri, the speaker of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha. Parvesh Verma is the son of Sahib Singh Verma, a former Chief Minister of Delhi.

Born on November 7, 1977, in a Hindu Jat family, Parvesh Verma is the son of Sahib Singh Verma and Sahib Kaur. He has one brother and three sisters and is married to Swati Singh Verma.

Verma attended Delhi Public School in RK Puram and later studied at Kirori Mal College. He earned his MBA from the Fore School of Management. His uncle, Azad Singh, was the mayor of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and contested the Mundka Vidhan Sabha constituency on the BJP ticket in the 2013 assembly elections.

In the 2019 elections, Verma disclosed assets amounting to Rs 15.5 crore, with Rs 3 crore in movable assets and Rs 12 crore in immovable assets. His income sources include his MP salary, partnership in M/S Sahib Auto Mobile, rent, and interest income.

As part of his MPLAD fund initiatives, Verma allocated most of the Rs 21.36 crore designated for West Delhi, leaving just Rs 0.68 crore unspent. He also adopted the village of Jharoda in Najafgarh under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana to develop it into a model village.

Known for his controversial remarks, Verma was banned for 24 hours by the Election Commission during the 2020 assembly election campaign after calling Arvind Kejriwal a "terrorist."