'Where else will you find Oppn that...': Here's what PM Modi said on Congress-led INDIA bloc in NDA parliamentary meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the opposition for demanding debates on Operation Sindoor during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday. He described the opposition's demand as a strategic misstep, asserting it backfired on them.

"Where else will you find an Opposition that hits its own foot with a stone?" sources quoted PM Modi as saying in the meeting.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Highlighting the recent criticism by the Supreme Court towards Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of a Chinese land grab, the Prime Minister underscored the court's rebuke as significant. He remarked, "There can be no greater reprimand than the one delivered by the Supreme Court yesterday."

The Prime Minister further elaborated on the Supreme Court's intervention, noting, "What more can we say, when the Supreme Court itself has spoken. This isn't just stepping on a stone — this is inviting the bull to charge."

During the meeting, the Prime Minister also suggested that opposition-led debates work in favour of the NDA. "The opposition should hold such debates every day. This is our turf, this is my domain, and God is with me here. By demanding such discussions, the opposition ended up shooting itself in the foot," he stated.

Advertisement

The NDA meeting also saw unanimous support for resolutions praising the success of Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev. These initiatives have been lauded within the alliance for their strategic accomplishments.

NDA members have shown solidarity in recognising the accomplishments of their operations, rallying behind the leadership as they navigate the intricacies of political dynamics within the parliamentary session.

The resolution passed in the NDA meeting read: " The NDA Parliamentary Party salutes the unmatched courage and unwavering commitment of our armed forces, who showed heroic valour during Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev. Their courage highlights their unflinching devotion to protecting our nation. We pay our deepest condolences and respects to those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack."

Advertisement

It also reiterated the key points of India's policy towards Pakistan post Pahalgam attack — a befitting reply will be given if there is a terrorist attack on India. The resolution further noted that India would not tolerate any nuclear blackmail and will strike at the terrorist hideouts developing under the guise of nuclear blackmail.

" Thirdly, we will not differentiate between the government sponsoring terrorism and the masterminds of terrorism," the resolution mentioned.