'Where is my grandson?': Father of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash asks about whereabouts of grandson, seeks justice post-wife's arrest

Hours after the arrest of Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha, and brother Anurag for allegedly abetting the suicide of Bengaluru techie Atul Subash, his father, Pawan Kumar Modi, has raised concerns about the whereabouts of Atul’s four-year-old son. Modi expressed gratitude to the police for apprehending Nikita and her family members but voiced deep worry for his grandson.

“We don’t know where she has kept our grandson. Has he been killed or is he alive? We don’t know anything about him. I want my grandson to be with us,” Modi said, emphasizing the family’s distress over the child's safety.

Subash's family has resolved not to immerse his ashes until they fulfill his last wish of seeking justice. "We have brought his ashes. We are religious, but we will not immerse his ashes till we get justice," said Pawan Kumar Modi, Atul’s father.

#WATCH | Samastipur, Bihar: Atul Subhash suicide case | On the arrest of accused Nikita Singhania, Nisha Singhania and Anurag Singhania, Pawan Kumar Modi, father of deceased Atul Subhash says, "We don't know where she has kept our grandson. Has he been killed or is he alive? We…

Modi further accused the judge handling Atul's case in the Jaunpur family court of corruption. "She asked him for money. He was not someone who would pay bribes. He was ready to pay a penalty, but never bribe," Modi alleged, highlighting the challenges Atul faced in his pursuit of justice.

In a detailed suicide note and video, Atul Subhash accused his wife, her family, and a family court judge in Jaunpur of harassment. He reportedly endured constant legal battles and was compelled to travel between Bengaluru and Jaunpur around 40 times in just three years.

Recalling his son’s ordeal, Pawan Kumar, Atul’s father, said, “He [Atul] said to us that those in the mediation court do not work as per law, not even as per the rules of the Supreme Court. She used to frame one charge after another.”

The relentless legal battles took a significant toll on Atul Subhash, his father, Pawan Kumar, revealed in an ANI report. “He was broken from inside, though he didn’t tell anyone anything,” Kumar said. He recounted the moment they learned about the tragedy: “Suddenly, we received the information about the incident—he sent a mail to our younger son around 1 am. It’s 100% true, the allegations of the deceased against his wife and her family.”

In July 2024, the Family Court in Jaunpur directed Atul Subhash to pay Rs 40,000 per month for child support, out of his monthly salary of Rs 84,000. His lawyer, Dinesh Mishra, explained, “This amount was strictly for the child and not for his estranged wife, as she is financially independent with a good income.” Mishra also noted that although the sum was significant, Subhash had the option to appeal the decision in the High Court.

Responding to the accusations, Nikita Singhania's uncle, Sushil Singhania, dismissed them, saying, “Subhash's allegations are baseless. Nikita is not here. Once she returns, she will respond to everything. She has an answer to every allegation they have made. I live separately. I am her uncle, but I don’t have much information about the case. They have been handling it.”

Nikita’s lawyer, Vijay Mishra, refuted Subhash’s allegations, stating, “Nikita had filed a maintenance case against Atul. Why he took this extreme step is unclear. A thorough investigation is necessary to uncover the truth.” Atul and Nikita were married in 2019 but began experiencing marital discord by 2021. Nikita subsequently lodged an FIR against Subhash and his family, accusing them of dowry harassment under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code.

The alleged misuse of this law has been a contentious issue, with the Supreme Court recently addressing concerns over its exploitation for personal vendettas. Subhash’s father, Pawan Kumar, criticised the relentless legal challenges his son faced, stating, “Atul thought the truth would prevail, but he faced so much pressure.” He further shared that while Atul initially had faith in the judiciary, the prolonged struggles led to disillusionment.

As the investigation unfolds, Subhash’s family is calling for swift action and accountability. They have voiced frustration over the lack of timely support for victims of allegedly false legal cases.