'Which area has India invented?': Narayana Murthy says lack of problem-solving drives issues like Delhi pollution

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy has sparked a debate, questioning India’s ability to tackle persistent issues on its own soil.

In an interview to Moneycontrol, Murthy highlighted the nation’s dependency on foreign technologies and pointed to unsolved, homegrown problems like Delhi’s chronic air pollution and the spread of dengue fever.

“Which area has India invented? Please give me an example,” he asked, suggesting that the nation’s achievements lie in adaptation rather than original innovation.

Murthy’s critique went beyond the technology sector, challenging the broader Indian mindset around problem-solving. “We have not been able to build large databases, and without big data, AI has no value. A large language model doesn’t make any sense,” he asserted. For Murthy, the struggle with foundational technologies stems from an educational culture that lacks emphasis on critical thinking and problem-solving. He argued for a systematic shift in how Indians are taught, advocating for training teachers to foster these skills and questioning why India’s strengths remain service-oriented rather than solution-driven.

India’s IT services industry, often criticized for prioritizing job creation over innovation, received Murthy’s support. “We should all be grateful to the IT services industry; we should all salute them,” he said, lauding the sector for creating millions of jobs and contributing to India’s foreign exchange reserves. However, he noted that while the industry has succeeded in complex applications, this does not address deeper issues that demand innovation rather than adaptation.

Murthy also cited successful examples like Aadhaar and the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), which he believes have demonstrated the potential of adapting technology to India’s needs. Yet, he remained adamant that a fundamental change is required for India to break free from its dependence on imported technology.

On the same day, the Infosys Science Foundation (ISF), a project close to Murthy’s heart, announced the winners of its 2024 Infosys Prize. The awards honored six laureates under 40 for exceptional contributions in Economics, Engineering and Computer Science, Humanities and Social Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. The selection by a panel of international experts underscores Murthy’s call for nurturing young talent and innovation within India.

As the debate around India’s innovation capabilities unfolds, Murthy’s words resonate as both a critique and a call to action. “Until we can actually create large databases,” he remarked, “I don't know how well we can use AI.”