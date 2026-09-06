'Which medicine did he take?' Purnia MP Pappu Yadav's striking look fuels Ozempic rumours. Watch

Yet, as the press clip circulated across social platforms, the political substance quickly took a back seat to the lawmaker's visible physical shift. The Purnia MP, recognised for his towering build and commanding frame, appeared significantly leaner, prompting viewers to question if it was even the same person.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: On the case related to CJP activist Nishu Azad, Independent MP Pappu Yadav says, "Now, as long as Rahul Gandhi is not sitting at the police station for a protest, the daughter will never get justice. Today, we had to sit at the police station for three… pic.twitter.com/jUUJkBFXFw — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2026

The viral video triggered a wave of speculation online. Multiple users highlighted his refreshed look, with several asking whether he had used weight-management treatments like Ozempic to achieve the swift result.

Advertisement

"Is Pappu Yadav on Ozempic for weight loss? I honestly couldn't recognize him at first. Where did the rest of Pappu Yadav go?" wrote one user sharing the press footage. Another added in Hindi, "Pappu Yadav doesn't seem recognizable at all. He's lost quite a bit of weight. Is it the effect of Ozempic or something else..? But the new look is good."

Others chimed in asking, "Which medicine did he take? OZEMPIC ???" while some speculated about a strict fitness regimen. Neither the MP nor his official media team has issued a statement confirming whether the change stems from a clinical program, lifestyle shift, or health recovery.

Whatever the method, the dramatic transformation continues to dominate online trends, giving the veteran leader a rejuvenated look that many say knocks decades off his appearance.