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Petrol, diesel prices today, September 6: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata & more

Petrol, diesel prices today, September 6: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata & more

A combination of global, economic, and domestic factors shapes fuel prices at the pump. The rupee-dollar exchange rate is another key variable, given that India relies heavily on imported crude.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 6, 2026 8:18 AM IST
Petrol, diesel prices today, September 6: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata & more taxes levied by both the central and state governments make up a substantial portion of the final price, which is why petrol and diesel rates differ across states.

Fuel prices across India remain unchanged on September 6, even as oil prices are headed for their biggest weekly gain since July amid renewed US-Iran hostilities and concerns over prolonged disruption of the Strait of Hormuz.

Petrol and diesel prices have remained steady since May 25, when state-owned Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) raised petrol prices by ₹2.61 per litre and diesel prices by ₹2.71 per litre.

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In Delhi, petrol continues to be priced above ₹100 per litre at ₹102.12, while diesel is retailing at ₹95.20 per litre. Mumbai has also continued to see petrol prices above the ₹110 mark, with petrol selling at ₹111.18 per litre and diesel at ₹99.82 per litre, a slight hike from the previous prices.

Don't Miss: India produces over 1.14 billion tonnes of fuel: Where it stands among world’s top producers

In other major cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata, petrol prices remain above ₹110 per litre. Diesel prices are below ₹100 in these cities, except in Hyderabad, where diesel is priced at ₹104.23.

Check latest petrol rates here

Fuel prices in key cities (September 6)

City Petrol (₹/litre) Diesel (₹/litre)
Delhi 102.12 95.20
Hyderabad 115.69 104.23
Kolkata 113.51 99.82
Mumbai 111.18 97.83
Bengaluru 111.68 99.56
Chennai 107.76 99.55

Check latest diesel rates here

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What drives petrol and diesel prices in India?

A combination of global, economic, and domestic factors shapes fuel prices at the pump. At the heart of it is the international price of crude oil, the base raw material for both petrol and diesel, which has the single biggest bearing on what consumers ultimately pay.

The rupee-dollar exchange rate is another key variable, given that India relies heavily on imported crude. When the rupee weakens against the dollar, the cost of procuring crude rises, which can feed directly into higher retail fuel prices.

Why do prices differ across different cities?

On top of that, taxes levied by both the central and state governments make up a substantial portion of the final price, which is why petrol and diesel rates differ across states. Transportation costs and prevailing demand-supply conditions also factor into the retail price consumers see at the pump.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 6, 2026 8:18 AM IST
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