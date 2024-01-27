Who is Preeti Rajak? Indian Army’s first woman Subedar

In a groundbreaking moment for the Indian Army and women across the nation, Havildar Preeti Rajak, a distinguished trap shooter, has been elevated to the esteemed rank of Subedar, marking the first time a woman has held such a position within the ranks. The promotion was announced on Sunday, heralding a significant milestone in the annals of military history.

Subedar Rajak commenced her journey in the Army with the Corps of Military Police in December 2022, exhibiting exceptional dedication and prowess from the outset. Her ascension to Subedar, a rank steeped in tradition and responsibility, underscores her remarkable journey within the armed forces.

"The Indian Army takes immense pride in announcing the promotion of Havildar Preeti Rajak, a formidable trap shooter, to the esteemed rank of Subedar," declared a statement from the Army, resonating with a sense of national pride.

Subedar Preeti Rajak's groundbreaking achievement serves as a testament to the unwavering spirit of Nari Shakti, symbolizing the empowerment of women in traditionally male-dominated spheres. Her elevation to this esteemed rank serves as an inspiration for aspiring women across the country, illustrating the boundless opportunities available within the Indian Army.

Originally enlisting in the Corps of Military Police on December 22, 2022, Subedar Rajak swiftly emerged as a trailblazer in the realm of sports, distinguishing herself as the first meritorious sportswoman in the shooting discipline to join the Army as a Havildar.

Notable among her accolades is a silver medal secured during the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, where she showcased exceptional skill in the trap women's team event, further solidifying her reputation as a formidable competitor on the international stage.

In recognition of her outstanding performance and unwavering dedication, Subedar Rajak was granted a well-deserved out-of-turn promotion to the esteemed rank of Subedar, affirming her status as a role model for aspiring athletes and military personnel alike.

Presently ranked sixth in India in the trap women event, Subedar Rajak continues to hone her skills at the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) in preparation for the forthcoming Paris Olympic Games in 2024, further underscoring her commitment to excellence and pursuit of sporting glory.

"The remarkable achievements of Subedar Preeti Rajak serve as a beacon of inspiration for generations of young women, encouraging them to forge their path within the Indian Army and excel in the realm of professional shooting," asserted the Army, highlighting the transformative impact of her historic promotion.

In a parallel development, Padma Shri and Arjuna awardee Subedar Major and Honorary Lieutenant Jitu Rai were also elevated to the prestigious rank of Subedar Major and Honorary Captain, in recognition of his exemplary service to the nation.