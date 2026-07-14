Anthropic introduces India pricing for Claude AI plans; Pricing starts at…

Anthropic has rolled out localised pricing for Claude in India, allowing Pro plan users to pay directly in Indian rupees (INR) instead of being charged in US dollars. As per reports, India is the second-largest market for Claude after the US, making it a crucial market for the company to strengthen its presence outside.

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Previously, Indian users were charged in US dollars, compelling them to pay higher than the advertised price due to currency conversion, 18% GST, and foreign transaction or international payment fees charged by banks or credit cards. Now, Anthropic has started to charge users in Indian rupee with prices have started to reflect on the official website.

Anthropic’s Claude Pro plan in India

The Claude Pro Plan starts at Rs 2,000 per month in India. Claude Max starts at Rs 11,999 per month, and the Claude Team starts at Rs 2,399 per user, per month. These listed prices include GST and other local taxes.

The Pro plan includes higher usage limits, about 5x more than the free plan. It includes access to advanced AI models like Sonnet 5, Opus, and the new Fable 5 model. Other features include Research mode, unlimited Projects, memory, web search, Claude Code, and more. On the other hand, Claude Max 5x and Max 20x include more premium offerings with expanded usage limits, Projects, Claude Code, Memory, web search and Cowork.

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These plans were previously billed in US dollars at $100 and $200 per month, respectively.

Anthropic expansion plans in India

Anthropic is rapidly expanding its presence in India; it recently opened a Bengaluru office in February. It has also partnered with Indian IT services companies Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to help businesses adopt its AI technology.

In addition, it hired a former Microsoft India Managing Director, Irina Ghose, to lead its India operations. Now, the localised pricing for India adds another step in Anthropic's efforts to scale its consumer and enterprise business in the country.