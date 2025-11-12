Who runs Al-Falah University? Know all about its history and alleged connection with terror module

Al-Falah University, a prominent educational institution in Haryana's Faridabad district, has found itself under intense scrutiny following the arrest of three doctors linked to a "white-collar terror module" and the deadly explosion near Delhi's Red Fort. Located in the Muslim-majority Dhauj village, the university is now at the center of investigations examining how educated individuals, allegedly acting under the guidance of Pakistan-backed handlers, may have used the campus as a haven for radical activities.

Established in 1997 as an engineering college, Al-Falah University gained university status in 2014 and has since grown into a multi-disciplinary institution. According to its website, it was founded under the Haryana Private Universities Act by the Haryana Legislative Assembly. In its early years, Al-Falah University was seen as an alternative to other major institutions like Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia, attracting minority students looking for quality education.

The university offers education through several colleges, including the Al-Falah School of Engineering and Technology, Brown Hill College of Engineering and Technology, and the Al-Falah School of Education and Training. It is also home to Al-Falah Medical College and operates a small hospital with 650 beds, where doctors treat patients for free.

The institution, managed by the Al-Falah Charitable Trust, is headed by Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui as chairman, with Mufti Abdullah Qasimi M.A. as vice-chairman and Mohammad Wajid DME as secretary. Dr. Bhupinder Kaur Anand currently serves as the university’s Vice-Chancellor, while Prof (Dr) Mohammad Parvez is its registrar.

However, Al-Falah's reputation has come under question after a series of arrests tied to the recent investigation into the high-intensity blast near Delhi's Red Fort metro station. The blast, which killed 12 people and injured several others, was reportedly caused by a car packed with explosives. Pulwama-based doctor Mohammad Umar Nabi, an assistant professor at Al-Falah University, was allegedly behind the wheel of the Hyundai i20 involved in the attack.

This explosion occurred just hours after authorities arrested eight people, including three doctors from the university, and seized 2,900 kilograms of explosives as part of an investigation into a "white-collar terror module" with links to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, spanning Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Dr. Muzammil Ganaie, one of those arrested, was also a teacher at Al-Falah University. The university’s connection to this unfolding terror investigation has raised serious concerns about its role in harboring individuals linked to radical groups. Investigators are now probing how the campus, once seen as a beacon of education, became entangled in such troubling activities. The university is located just 30 kilometers from Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia.

(With inputs from PTI)

