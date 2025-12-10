Meesho IPO makes a bumper stock market debut; shares list at 46% premium

Shares of Meesho made a bumper stock market debut on Wednesday, December 10, as the new-age e-commerce major is set to kick-off its maiden trading session at Rs 162.50 on NSE, a premium of 46.40 per cent over its issue price of Rs 111 apiece. Similarly, the stock was listed with a premium of 45.23 per cent over the issue price at Rs 161.20 on BSE.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Listing of Meesho has been above the expected lines. Ahead of its debut, shares of Meesho were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 35-36 apeice in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of 31-32 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 42-44 during the bidding period.

As of the listing price of Meesho, retail investors, who received a single lot of 135 equity shares made a profit of Rs 6,952.50 on their investment. Similarly, HNI investors, who received 14 lots, consisting of 1,890 equity shares, made a profit of Rs 97,335 on their investment of Rs 2,09,790 apeice.

The IPO of Bengaluru-based Meesho was sold between December 03 and December 05. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 105-111 per share with a lot size of 134 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 5,421.20 crore via IPO, which included a fresh shares sale of 38,28,82,882 shares worth Rs 4,250 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) up to 10,55,13,839 shares.

Advertisement

The issue was overall subscribed a total of 79.03 times, attracting bids over Rs 2,43,830 crore through over 62.75 lakh applications. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 120.18 times, while the non-institutional investors (NIIs) quota was booked 38.16 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 19.08 times.

Incorporated in 2015, Meesho is a multi-sided technology platform driving e-commerce in India by connecting four key stakeholders- consumers, sellers, logistics partners, and content creators.It operates its e-commerce marketplace, enabling consumers to access a wide range of affordable products while offering sellers a low-cost platform to grow their businesses.

The issue received positive reviews from the brokerage firm. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, JP Morgan India, Morgan Stanley India, Axis Capital and Citigroup Global Markets India were the book running lead managers for the Meesho IPO and Kfin Technologies was the registrar of the issue.