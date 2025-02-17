Why are online train tickets costlier than counter bookings? Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw explains

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, at a recent parliamentary session, addressed the reasons behind the higher costs of online train ticket bookings compared to purchasing tickets at railway counters. The key factor contributing to this price difference is the imposition of convenience fees by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on e-tickets.

Minister Vaishnaw explained that IRCTC levies a convenience fee to cover the costs of maintaining, upgrading, and expanding its online ticketing infrastructure. Currently, a fee of Rs 15 is charged for non-air-conditioned (Non-AC) classes, while air-conditioned (AC) classes incur a fee of Rs 30. These charges are exclusive of the applicable Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Apart from the convenience fee, customers booking tickets online may also face transaction charges imposed by banks or payment gateways. These fees vary based on the chosen payment method, such as credit cards, debit cards, net banking, or digital wallets. Minister Vaishnaw emphasized that these additional costs are determined by financial institutions and remain beyond the control of IRCTC.

The online ticket booking system, managed by IRCTC, has been widely appreciated as a passenger-friendly initiative, with over 80 per cent of reserved tickets now being booked through this platform. Despite the extra charges, the ease of booking from any location and avoiding long queues at railway counters have made online bookings the preferred choice for many passengers.