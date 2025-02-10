'Why even form alliances?': Shiv Sena (UBT) tears down AAP, Congress over Delhi debacle

The Shiv Sena (UBT) recently shared its take on the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) shock loss and the Congress' 'zero hattrick' in the Delhi assembly elections. The party, in its recent Saamna editorial, attributed the BJP's success to the internal discord between AAP and Congress, both part of the INDIA bloc, questioning the purpose of opposition alliances when member parties are more focused on competing against each other.

"In Delhi, both AAP and Congress fought to destroy each other, making things easier for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. If this continues, why even form alliances? Just fight to your heart's content!" the editorial stated, reflecting on the implications of their rivalry.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a decisive victory in the 2025 Delhi assembly elections, securing 48 out of 70 seats and effectively ending the reign of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the capital. This election marked a significant setback for AAP, which managed only 22 seats, and continued a pattern of poor performance for the Congress, which failed to win any seats for the third consecutive time.

The editorial further expounded on the ramifications of opposition disunity, not only in Delhi but also in states like Maharashtra and Haryana, where similar patterns were observed. In Maharashtra, the BJP-led coalition emerged victorious in the state assembly polls, signalling a broader trend of opposition fragmentation aiding BJP's electoral prospects.

Meanwhile, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also derided both AAP and Congress for their inability to collaborate effectively, stating, "Aur lado aapas mein!!! (Keep on fighting each other)." The editorial in 'Saamana' did not shy away from criticising Congress' internal dynamics, alluding to the possibility of internal factions undermining Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

This internal strife, coupled with the party's inability to form a cohesive front with its allies, was seen as a contributing factor to their electoral failures.

"If this is how things are going to be, there is no need to form alliances at all. Just keep fighting among yourselves! If no one is going to learn a lesson from the Delhi assembly elections, then such people can earn the credit of helping autocracy to gain power," the editorial sarcastically remarked.

The editorial pointed out that veteran social activist Anna Hazare, who once championed anti-corruption movements leading to the rise of Arvind Kejriwal and AAP, remained reticent on controversies like the Rafale deal and the Adani Group's Hindenburg report.

"Modi's so called Amritkal is based only on deceit and corruption. He has gathered all dubious people together and is running the show in Maharashtra as well as in the country," the editorial alleged, highlighting a perceived double standard.