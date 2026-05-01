Business Today
Subscribe
ElectionBT ReelsFuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRI
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Why international airlines will pay more for jet fuel in India from May 1

Why international airlines will pay more for jet fuel in India from May 1

Industry sources said the government and oil companies chose a staggered approach after crude oil and fuel prices jumped sharply due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 1, 2026 7:25 PM IST
Why international airlines will pay more for jet fuel in India from May 1ATF prices in India are technically deregulated and linked to international benchmark rates.

India has raised Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices for international airlines by over 5 per cent from May 1, marking the second straight monthly increase as global energy markets remain volatile amid the ongoing West Asia crisis. However, domestic airlines have been shielded from another hike, with oil companies and the government opting for a calibrated pricing strategy to avoid a sharp rise in airfares within India. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

At the same time, the Centre has revised export duties on diesel and ATF for the next fortnight, continuing its effort to ensure adequate domestic fuel supplies while balancing export economics. 

ATF prices for international airlines rise again 

State-owned oil marketing companies increased ATF prices for international carriers by $76.55 per kilolitre, or 5.33%, taking the rate in Delhi to $1,511.86 per kl. 

Don't miss | Fuel export duties reset from May 1: Diesel at ₹23/litre, ATF at ₹33, petrol stays duty-free

This comes after a sharp increase in April, when ATF prices for domestic airlines were raised by 25% to ₹1,04,927.18 per kl. Despite the latest global surge, domestic carriers have been spared another increase this month. 

Advertisement

Industry sources said the government and oil companies chose a staggered approach after crude oil and fuel prices jumped sharply due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The aim is to reduce the immediate burden on Indian airlines and passengers. 

Why domestic airlines were spared 

ATF prices in India are technically deregulated and linked to international benchmark rates. However, officials said the current global volatility could have led to the steepest-ever hike in jet fuel prices if fully passed on to domestic airlines. 

Instead, authorities appear to be cushioning Indian carriers from sudden cost spikes, while foreign airlines operating international routes are being charged closer to market-linked rates. 

Must read | LPG price hike: Commercial gas cylinder rates up by ₹993; check city-wise prices

Advertisement

Fuel accounts for nearly 35-40% of an airline’s operating cost in India. Any sharp increase in ATF prices directly affects profitability and often leads to higher ticket prices. 

By moderating domestic ATF prices, the government is attempting to prevent a sudden jump in airfare inflation during the busy summer travel season. 

Export duties on diesel and ATF revised 

Separately, the government revised export duties on petroleum products for the next fortnight beginning May 1. 

According to the Finance Ministry notification: 

  • Diesel exports will attract a duty of ₹23 per litre under Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) 
  • Aviation Turbine Fuel exports will attract ₹33 per litre SAED 
  • Petrol exports will continue to face zero export duty 

The export duty structure is reviewed every fortnight and linked to average global crude and refined product prices. 

India first imposed export levies on petrol, diesel and ATF on March 27, 2026, following the sharp escalation in the West Asia crisis and concerns over domestic fuel availability.

Published on: May 1, 2026 7:20 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today