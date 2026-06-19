Why is FSSAI cracking down on food brands?

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued notices to several food and nutraceutical companies over allegedly misleading health and nutritional claims, labelling violations, and consumer complaints ranging from hygiene lapses to product contamination.

The notices, disclosed by the food regulator through a series of public advisories, cover products ranging from fruit juices, edible oils and noodles to dietary supplements, dairy products and packaged beverages. The food regulator has also sought explanations from food businesses over hygiene and contamination complaints received through social media.

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Among the companies that received notices are Pluckk, Marico, Ferrero India, MasterChow Foods, Raw Pressery, Gaur Healthy Food, Nexa Industries, Medizen Labs, Nutraceuticals, Param Dairy and Bikanervala.

The regulator flagged a range of issues, including claims such as "No Added Sugar", "100% Natural", "Heart Pro", "Pure & Healthy", "100% authentic", and disease-related claims that it said could mislead consumers or lacked scientific substantiation.

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For instance, FSSAI questioned Pluckk's mango juice product carrying a "No Added Sugar" claim while the ingredient list declared mango pulp and sugar cane juice. It also raised concerns over Marico's Saffola Total Heart Pro cooking oil, saying the use of the term "Heart Pro" and heart imagery could create an impression that the product itself confers heart-health benefits beyond what is permitted under regulations.

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The regulator similarly flagged Ferrero India's Kinder Joy-coated wafer biscuits over a front-of-pack claim of being "Rich in Milk Solids", while MasterChow Foods was questioned over claims such as "100% Natural", "Freshly Made" and references to organic ingredients.

Several notices focused on nutraceutical and health supplement products. Medizen Labs' whey protein product was questioned over claims including "Easy Digest", "Lean Muscle Gains & Strength" and "Rapid Recovery", while a Korean Ginseng supplement was flagged for claims related to energy and performance. FSSAI said such claims must be backed by scientific evidence and comply with advertising regulations.

The regulator also took exception to disease-reduction and therapeutic claims made by some products. Notices issued to brands selling alkaline water and herbal beverages cited claims linked to weight loss, detoxification, diabetes management, cholesterol reduction and asthma relief, which are generally prohibited unless specifically approved under the regulations.

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Apart from advertising and labelling issues, FSSAI also acted on consumer complaints related to food safety and hygiene.

The regulator issued a notice to Bikanervala after a social media complaint alleged that a staff member was consuming food inside a kitchen or service area during operational hours, raising concerns over hygiene practices.

FSSAI has sought details of the company's internal investigation, corrective measures and action taken against personnel if the allegations are found to be valid.

In another case, Param Dairy was asked to furnish details after a complaint alleging fungal contamination in dahi and rabri supplied through Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) catering services. The regulator sought information on inventory management practices, corrective actions and measures to prevent recurrence.

The notices were issued under provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, which prohibit misleading advertisements and restrict disease-related claims unless specifically permitted. The regulations require food business operators to ensure that claims made on labels, packaging and promotional material are truthful, scientifically substantiated, and not likely to mislead consumers.

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The action follows closer scrutiny by FSSAI of health, nutrition and disease-related claims made by food and nutraceutical companies. The regulator has in recent months stepped up enforcement against claims that cannot be substantiated, or that may mislead consumers about the nature, composition or benefits of food products.

The notices do not amount to final findings of wrongdoing. Companies have been asked to respond to the regulator's observations and provide supporting documentation or corrective action plans, where required.