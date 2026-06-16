Keep your knives clean, remove rusted and damaged ones: FSSAI to food businesses

India’s food regulator has directed all food businesses to ensure that the knives they use meet all prescribed hygiene and sanitary requirements. It said in an order that as per the regulations, “all equipment, utensils and food contact surfaces used in food handling, preparation, processing, packaging and storage shall be made of food-grade, non-toxic, corrosion-resistant materials and shall be maintained in a hygienic condition so as to prevent contamination of food”.

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It said that as per the Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011, all equipment that come in contact with food must be “adequately cleaned and disinfected at appropriate intervals”.

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FSSAI said despite the regulations, certain food businesses are using “rusted, corroded, chipped, painted, damaged or otherwise unsuitable knives, blades and other cutting equipment during food handling, preparation, processing, cutting, slicing and packaging operations”. It said such knives may result in “physical, chemical and microbiological contamination of food and is not in conformity with the sanitary and hygienic requirements”.

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It asked for compliance in the following manner:

Only food-grade, corrosion-resistant knives, blades and cutting equipments are used in food handling and processing operations

Knives, blades and cutting equipments used are maintained in a sound and hygienic condition and are free from rust, corrosion, chipping, paint, cracks, breakage or any other defect that may contaminate food

Rusted, corroded, chipped, damaged or otherwise unsuitable knives, blades and cutting equipments are immediately removed from use and replaced

Adequate cleaning, sanitisation and sterilisation procedures, wherever applicable, are in place for knives, blades and cutting equipment, at prescribed intervals

It said any non-compliance will attract strict action, and asked commissioners and inspectors to maintain strict vigilance and ensure compliance.

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