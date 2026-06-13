FSSAI action against KFC, Flipkart, Nestle: What you should know before ordering from Blinkit, Zepto, other quick commerce platforms

You ordered fried chicken last night. Or maybe a Maggi pack from Blinkit at 11 pm.

But, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) just cracked the whip on KFC, Flipkart and Nestle over social media complaints over food contamination.

India's food regulator has been quietly tightening its grip — and what it found should make every online grocery shopper pause before hitting "Order Now." What does this mean for the instant-delivery apps you use every day? And what should you actually watch out for?

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Read on. This affects your next order

What were the issues flagged by FSSAI?

FSSAI issued a notice to Nestlé after insects or larvae were allegedly found in a Maggi packet, seeking an Action Taken Report (ATR) detailing vendor information, batch quality-check records, whether the affected products were withdrawn from the supply chain, and measures to prevent similar incidents.

KFC's outlet at Eluru's MVR Mall was served a notice over alleged unhygienic conditions. The regulator sought details of its sanitation practices, food handling and storage procedures, waste management, pest-control measures, employee hygiene protocols, and evidence of corrective actions.

Flipkart also received a notice after allegations that Open Secret's Unjunked Dates, delivered through Flipkart Minutes, contained insects. FSSAI sought quality-control records, details of corrective measures, information on the removal of affected products from the supply chain, and steps taken to prevent a recurrence.

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What does FSSAI say on packaged foods and contamination?

Prevent contamination: Packaged foods should be prepared, stored and packed in hygienic conditions to protect them from physical, chemical and microbiological contamination, including insects.

Packaged foods should be prepared, stored and packed in hygienic conditions to protect them from physical, chemical and microbiological contamination, including insects. Use food-grade, tamper-proof packaging: Food products should be packed in clean, food-grade packaging that doesn't affect the quality, composition or shelf life of the product.

Food products should be packed in clean, food-grade packaging that doesn't affect the quality, composition or shelf life of the product. Ensure traceability: Food companies must maintain records of suppliers, batch numbers, manufacturing dates and quality checks to identify and recall contaminated batches at the earliest.

Food companies must maintain records of suppliers, batch numbers, manufacturing dates and quality checks to identify and recall contaminated batches at the earliest. Maintain hygiene standards: Food business operators (FBOs), including manufacturers and eateries, must follow strict hygiene norms covering food preparation, pest control, temperature control, and employee hygiene practices.

Why should consumers exercise caution before ordering from Blinkit, Zepto, and other quick-commerce platforms?

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Quick commerce platforms often rely on micro-warehouses or dark stores, where issues such as inadequate pest control, poor waste management and improper storage practices have been reported multiple times. Due to the nature of quick commerce, the risk of near-expiry products or damaged products being dispatched is considerably high.

You should look for the 14-digit FSSAI license number of the platform and seller on the product page. Furthermore, one should definitely check whether the app displays the product's expiry or 'use by' date and choose products with sufficient shelf life remaining.

What should you check at the time of delivery?

In the case of dairy items, frozen foods, and eggs, the product should be properly chilled. Discard the products immediately if they are lukewarm or appear improperly stored.

Consumers should also watch out for bloated packs, broken seals, pinholes, or signs of tampering (if any) and return the product. Furthermore, it is advised to match the expiry date on the package with what is shown on the app.

For products such as flour, oats or dates, pour the products into a clean container and check for insects, larvae or unusual web-like formations. In case of eggs, do not consume them if they emit a foul odour and document the issue.

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What to do if I receive a contaminated product?