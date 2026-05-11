Why PM Modi urged citizens to cut edible oil consumption, use of chemical fertilisers

Reduce edible oil consumption, cut the use of chemical fertilisers, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday amid a slew of austerity measures he suggested amid the West Asia war.

On edible oil, the Prime Minister said, “The same is true for edible oil. We have to spend foreign currency on its import. If every household reduces the use of edible oil, it is a huge contribution to patriotism. This will improve the health of the national treasury and the health of every family member.”

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On fertilisers, he said, “Another sector that consumes foreign currency is our agriculture. We import chemical fertilisers in large quantities from abroad. We should reduce our consumption of chemical fertilisers by half and move towards natural farming. This way, we can save foreign currency and our farms and Mother Earth.”

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Modi also linked the appeal to broader concerns over import dependence at a time of global supply chain disruptions, rising costs and turmoil in energy markets. He urged people to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport where available, opting for car-pooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railways for the movement of goods and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible.

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Modi said patriotism was not limited to sacrifice at the border and should also be reflected in people’s daily choices. “Patriotism is not only about the willingness to sacrifice one’s life on the border,” he said. “In these times, it is about living responsibly and fulfilling our duties to the nation in our daily lives.”

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The prime minister said that the nation needs to save foreign exchange by any means as prices of petrol and fertilisers increased significantly. He said it was important to keep the country above all else during a global crisis.

His remarks came as India’s state-owned oil companies continue to absorb heavy under-recoveries to keep petrol, diesel and LPG prices unchanged despite volatility in global energy markets. Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd are together facing under-recoveries of about ₹30,000 crore every month, or roughly ₹700-1,000 crore a day.