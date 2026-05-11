Why Swiggy, Eternal shares are falling today

Shares of food delivery and quick commerce giants Swiggy Ltd and Eternal Ltd declined in Monday's trade. At last check, Swiggy shares were down 4.38 per cent at Rs 268.50, while Eternal Ltd slipped 3.45 per cent to Rs 247.50.

Swiggy's stock came under pressure as slowing growth in its quick-commerce business and intensifying competition overshadowed a narrower fourth-quarter (Q4 FY26) loss.

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JPMorgan said growth at Swiggy's quick commerce ​arm Instamart lagged ​peers, with ⁠gross order value rising 68.8 per cent, well below Blinkit's 95.4 per cent increase, suggesting continued market-share ​losses.

Nuvama Institutional Equities noted that the company's EBITDA loss narrowed to Rs 700 crore in the quarter, improving by Rs 85 crore sequentially and Rs 270 crore on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Net loss, reported as profit after tax (PAT), came in at Rs 800 crore, marking an improvement of Rs 260 crore quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and Rs 280 crore YoY.

Meanwhile, Eternal, the parent company of food delivery platform Zomato, reported a 346 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 174 crore for the January-March 2026 quarter.

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The company's revenue from operations jumped 196 per cent to Rs 17,292 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 5,833 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The decline in both stocks also came amid a sharp rise in crude oil prices, which may lead to higher delivery and logistics costs for companies in the quick-commerce space.

Oil prices surged after US President Donald Trump said Iran's response to its proposal was "unacceptable," raising supply concerns as the Strait of Hormuz remained largely closed, tightening the global oil market.

Brent crude futures climbed $4.04 or 3.99 per cent to $105.33 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $4.35 or 4.55 per cent to $99.76 a barrel.