'Why so much caste hatred in Ashoka University': Ex-Infosys CFO as students raise 'Brahmin-Baniyawaad murdabad' slogan

Former Infosys Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mohandas Pai on Wednesday demanded action as a video showed students raising controversial slogans at Ashoka University.

Pai commented on a tweet shared by one Anshul Saxena. Saxena shared two short clips from what seemed a classroom, where students can be seen raising slogans like, 'we need caste census', and 'Brahmin-Baniyawaad Murdabad'.

Sharing the videos, Saxena wrote: "Slogan is Brahmin-Baniyawaad Murdabad. First, they targeted Brahmins, and now Baniyas. Anyone who believes it is limited to specific castes is mistaken; eventually, caste by caste, they will target you. Their goal is to divide & attack Hindus."

Responding to the videos shared by Saxena, Pai said: "This is very very shocking if true why is there so much caste hatred in @AshokaUniv? Will @sbikh Pl take action to stop such hatred, if true?"

Tagging Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Pai asked the government to look into why such hatred prevails. "How can universities keep quiet?"

Dhruv Tripathi, a social media user, said hateful slogans were raised against Brahmins and Baniya in Ashoka University on Tuesday. He said the founders and donors of the university are mostly upper caste and slogans are being raised against them. "FIR should be registered against them."

Internet entrepreneur and investor Sanjeev Bikhchandani, who was there at the university, said the protesting students came and stood outside the door of the class during the ten-minute break after the first hour of the class. They shouted slogans for two or three minutes and then went away, he said.

"I was inside the classroom in a conversation with some students. We continued the conversation without interruption. I had been given prior notice that this would happen and I should not get alarmed. All very civilised. No disruption. My advice to the protesting students - Ashoka is a small community. You want a census - do it yourself. Don’t depend on the admin to do it."

Mohandas Pai asked Bikhchandani: "Why the Hate slogans? Who is creating hate there? Which faculty is instigating hate? The slogans are the problem, not the protest. How can you normalize such hate caste-based slogans? They can protest without such hate slogans?"

The investor then suggested that the Vice Chancellor be given some time and space to handle this. "I am sure he will do the right thing."

Pai said the VC needs to act and stop hate slogans. "Protests are great but Hate caste slogans not ok. It creates fear and distress to others, divides people! VC should act and tell public action taken."