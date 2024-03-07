'Wilful, deliberate disobedience': ADR takes SBI to Supreme Court in Electoral Bonds Case

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has filed a contempt petition against the State Bank of India (SBI) in the Supreme Court for requesting an extension of time until June 30 to disclose details of each electoral bond encashed by different parties.



"SBI has wilfully and deliberately disobeyed the judgment passed by the Constitution Bench of this Hon’ble Court, and the same not only negates the right to information of the citizens, but also wilfully undermines the authority of this Hon’ble Court," ADR said in its petition.

On February 15, the Supreme Court annulled the electoral bonds scheme for political funding, stating that it violates the Constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression, as well as the right to information. In its verdict, the court directed the SBI to provide the details of all electoral bonds encashed from April 2019 onwards to the Election Commission by March 6.