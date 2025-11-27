'Will be problematic for Congress': Siddaramaiah vs Shivakumar and a warning from Ahinda

It feels like 2023 all over again. The power tussle between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar has returned and has headed to New Delhi. While both leaders say they will accept the Congress high command's decision on the chief ministership, their supporters have taken the fight public.

Advertisement

On Thursday, AHINDA group - the core vote base of Siddaramaiah - publicly backed the chief minister. The Karnataka State Federation of Backward Class Communities (KSFBCC) warned the Congress that any attempt to unseat Siddaramaiah "will have a bearing on the party."

AHINDA is a Kannada acronym for Alpasankhyataru or religious minorities, Hindulidavaru or backward classes, and Dalitaru or Dalits.

KSFBCC President K M Ramachandrappa said AHINDA was "deeply pained" by the developments. He referred to Karnataka Rajya Vokkaligara Sangha president L Srinivas, who had suggested that the Congress high command should give a reward to Shivakumar for his role in bringing the party to power in 2023.

Ramachandrappa countered that argument, saying Shivakumar had already been rewarded as he was made the deputy chief minister. He said even religious leaders had joined the chorus seeking Siddaramaiah's removal.

Advertisement

"These threats are not new ones but have been happening for a very long time," he was quoted as saying by PTI. "Since Independence, it has been happening. We, the downtrodden community, will not bow down to these threats."

"Due to these developments, Ahinda is deeply pained," Ramachandrappa said. He further suspected that those against the caste census can unseat the chief minister, "we can only assume how they will behave with our communities."

The KSFBCC president then warned the Congress of the political fallout if Siddaramaiah was removed. "If this development continues further, then we warn that it will be problematic for Congress in the coming days. AHINDA category will not sit idly." He further declared, "If the pontiffs and the Vokkaliga Sangha are ready to stage agitations then we will also not leave our leader."

Advertisement

Ramachandrappa reminded that the 70 per cent population of AHINDA communities had offered support to the Congress. "We will not tolerate attempts to bring down a leader from the AHINDA community."

Vokkaliga push for Shivakumar

Meanwhile, Vokkaliga seer Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of the Adichunchunagiri Math said on Wednesday that Shivakumar should become the next chief minister. He cited Shivakumar's loyalty and long service to the party and expressed confidence that the Congress high command would make the "appropriate decision."

He said Vokkaligas had hoped one of their leaders would become chief minister after the 2023 Assembly elections. "It didn't happen then. There was hope it would happen after 2.5 years, but that too now seems unlikely. If it doesn't happen, it will sadden thousands of devotees of the Math," the seer said. "Shivakumar should become the CM after 2.5 years."

What the Congress says

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has, however, said that the issue would be resolved after discussions with senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Reports have repeatedly pointed to a "power-sharing agreement" under which Siddaramaiah was to hand over the chief ministership to Shivakumar after two and a half years. Siddaramaiah completed 2.5 years on November 20.

Advertisement

Shivakumar himself hinted at such an agreement on Tuesday when he said he won't speak about it publicly as it is a "secret deal" between four and five people in the party.



