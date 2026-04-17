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'Will collapse ability to buy food, fuel': Economist warns of imminent currency crisis for India

'Will collapse ability to buy food, fuel': Economist warns of imminent currency crisis for India

To shield the currency from a potential freefall, the Reserve Bank of India has issued informal directives to the nation's largest dollar consumers: state-run oil refiners. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 17, 2026 2:53 PM IST
'Will collapse ability to buy food, fuel': Economist warns of imminent currency crisis for IndiaAs West Asia remains a powder keg, experts are sounding the alarm on whether the world’s third-largest energy consumer can sustain its massive import bill without triggering a domestic financial meltdown. 

A volatile mix of geopolitical conflict, surging oil prices, and a weakening rupee has placed India’s economy under the microscope. As West Asia remains a powder keg, experts are sounding the alarm on whether the world’s third-largest energy consumer can sustain its massive import bill without triggering a domestic financial meltdown. 

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Macroeconomist Philip Pilkington warned that heavy energy importers with vulnerable currencies are walking a tightrope. "India will likely experience severe currency crises soon and this will collapse their ability to buy affordable food and fuel," Pilkington wrote in a post on X (formally twitter) . "The world is basically on the brink of complete chaos right now." 

While his outlook sits on the bearish end of the spectrum, the underlying data points to a period of intense fiscal pressure for New Delhi. 

$70 billion risk oil import bill 

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India’s appetite for energy is staggering, with the nation consuming approximately 4.3 million barrels of crude oil every single day. This baseline consumption typically translates to an annual import bill of roughly $180 billion.

A new report from brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher suggests that the "cheap oil" era is effectively over, and the fiscal consequences will be severe. 

The report highlights two critical factors: 

  • The Price Floor: Crude is unlikely to return to the $65 per barrel range seen before the current escalations in West Asia. 
  • The $70 Billion Surge: With prices stuck at elevated levels, the brokerage estimates that India's oil import bill could jump by more than $70 billion annually. 

"The current spike in crude prices is likely to inflate India's import bill by more than $70bn/annum," the report noted. 

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RBI’s defensive play 

With the rupee under significant pressure from a ballooning trade deficit, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has moved from quiet observation to active market intervention. To shield the currency from a potential freefall, the central bank has issued informal directives to the nation's largest dollar consumers: state-run oil refiners. 

Traditionally, these refiners satisfy their massive appetite for foreign currency by purchasing dollars on the spot market — an immediate transaction that can cause sharp, volatile spikes in the rupee’s value during times of global stress. To mitigate this, the RBI is now pushing for a strategic shift: 

  • Curtailing Spot Purchases: Refiners have been advised to scale back immediate dollar buying to prevent sudden liquidity drains. 
  • Embracing Forward Contracts: The central bank is encouraging companies to explore "forward contracts," which allow them to lock in exchange rates for future dates, effectively hedging against further currency depreciation. 
  • Smoothing Demand: By staggering these dollar purchases, the RBI aims to manage foreign exchange liquidity more predictably, preventing the "concentrated demand" that often leads to market panic.

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 2:53 PM IST
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