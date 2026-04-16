Will India's LPG supply take 4 years to recover? Petroleum Ministry responds

The Petroleum Ministry on Thursday rejected a report that suggested the country's LPG supply could take up to four years to recover, calling the claim "misleading". The ministry said the report, attributed to an unnamed government official, created "an incorrect impression about the country's supply position".

"A claim circulating in a section of the media — attributed to an unnamed government official — that India's LPG supply may take up to four years to recover is misleading and creates an incorrect impression about the country's supply position," the ministry said in a statement.

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It said India has responded by diversifying procurement to the United States, Norway, Canada, Algeria, and Russia, with 800 TMT of assured import cargoes already secured and en route.

The government also said domestic production had been increased. "Simultaneously, the LPG Control Order of 9 March 2026 directed all refineries to maximise LPG yields, raising domestic daily output by 40 per cent to 50 TMT against a total daily requirement of approximately 80 TMT," the statement said.

The ministry added that supply to consumers remained unaffected as on average 50 lakh cylinders have been delivered every day in March, and "not a single dry-out has been reported at any distributorship in the country till now."

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"The booking-to-delivery cycle remains unchanged at 5-6 days," it said, adding that LPG infrastructure has more than doubled over the past decade - connections up from 14.52 crore to 33.39 crore, distributors from 13,896 to 25,607, meaning "India's structural resilience today is categorically stronger than at any previous point."

The clarification follows a report that cited an unnamed official as saying that disruptions to global LPG supply chains could take three to four years to resolve. The report linked the disruption to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian strikes on regional energy infrastructure amid tensions in West Asia.

"Based on inputs from affected suppliers, restoration could take at least three years, and possibly longer," the official was quoted as saying.

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The ministry, however, maintained that supply remains stable and measures are in place to meet demand.

