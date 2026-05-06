Bajaj Auto Q4 profit jumps 34%; announces up to Rs 5,633 crore buyback, Rs 150 dividend

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Wednesday reported a strong set of earnings for the March quarter, with standalone net profit rising 34 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,746 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 2,049 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations during the quarter surged 32 per cent YoY to Rs 16,005 crore, up from Rs 12,148 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

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Operating performance remained firm, with EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) climbing 36 per cent YoY to Rs 3,323 crore, as against Rs 2,451 crore a year ago. EBITDA margin improved to 20.8 per cent from 20.2 per cent in the year-ago period.

Dividend announcement

Alongside its earnings, the company's Board declared a dividend of Rs 150 per share. Bajaj Auto has fixed May 29 as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend.

The dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders by July 24, 2026. However, the payout is lower compared to the Rs 210 per share dividend declared in the corresponding period last year.

Buyback plan

Bajaj Auto announced its share buyback after a period of over two years. The company plans to repurchase shares worth up to Rs 5,633 crore.

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The buyback price has been set at Rs 12,000 per share, representing a premium of 14.05 per cent over the company's closing price of Rs 10,314.60 on BSE.

Under the buyback, the homegrown two-wheeler major and Dominar maker -- Bajaj Auto -- will acquire 46.9 lakh shares, which account for 1.68 per cent of its total equity shares.