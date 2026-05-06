Jupiter Wagons, Titagarh Rail Systems shares jump 15–32% in a month: Outlook, strategy | Daily Calls on BTTV

Jupiter Wagons Ltd (JWL) and Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd are among stocks that have delivered strong momentum over the past month, surging 15–32 per cent. However, technical signals now suggest that the next move will depend on whether these two counters see fresh buying interest at higher levels.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Responding to a viewer query on BTTV's Daily Calls today, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, said, "For JWL, one can hold on to the stock for now. If momentum builds, we may see levels around Rs 320. Keep a stop loss at Rs 285. If there is no breakout in the next two to three sessions, it would be better to exit."

On Titagarh Rail Systems, Jain recommended a similar approach. "Place a strict stop loss at Rs 785. On the upside, the stock could move towards Rs 920," he stated.

Here's the full video:

Here's how you too can participate: Daily Calls on Business Today Television (BTTV)

Are you confused about where to invest, how to invest, or how to build and structure your portfolio? You too can participate in the show to get answers to stock specific queries:-

Advertisement

-WhatsApp number: 7303080488 | You can send us your questions along with your name, location, and your contact details.

-You can send us your questions along with your name, location, and your contact details.

-YouTube comments section:

- Log on to YouTube of Business Today channel

-Then go to the daily calls live under LIVE segment on YouTube, and use the comment section there to send us your queries.

- Also, direct link to search Daily Calls on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@BusinessToday/streams

-BTTV's top market experts will be happy to guide you on your stock queries.

Advertisement

When and where to watch Daily Calls on BTTV

- LIVE streaming time: Every trading day 12 pm

- On YouTube, https://www.businesstoday.in, Business Today X handle - https://x.com/business_today and Business Today Facebook page -https://www.facebook.com/BusinessToday/

About the show

- Daily Calls answers your specific stock queries LIVE on the program, wherein top market experts guide you on your stock related questions

-You can gain invaluable insights and clarity on your market queries through our live sessions featuring expert analysts.

(DISCLAIMER: The views/advice/suggestions expressed in the video are solely by market analysts & investment experts. Please consult your investment advisers before making any financial decisions.)