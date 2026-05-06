Suvendu Adhikari's close aide shot dead from close range in West Bengal's Madhyamgram

A close aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was shot dead in West Bengal's Madhyamgram area near Kolkata on Wednesday night.

The victim, Chandra Nath Dutt, served as Adhikari's personal assistant. According to initial inputs, the incident involved an exchange of fire in which at least four rounds were reportedly fired before Dutt was fatally shot.

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Dutt was reportedly shot from close range. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Adhikari is expected to arrive at the hospital.

The attack took place in Madhyamgram, on the outskirts of Kolkata. Details about the assailants and the sequence of events remain unclear at this stage.

Police have launched an investigation into the killing. Further details are awaited as authorities examine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The incident has heightened tensions in the area, with more information expected as the probe progresses.

The development comes just two days after the BJP recorded a decisive win, bagging 207 seats.

