FD investors, don’t miss this! These banks now offer over 8% returns

Fixed deposits (FDs) continue to remain a preferred investment option for risk-averse investors in India, especially at a time when interest rates are relatively attractive across banking segments. With returns currently going up to 8% and above in select cases, FDs are regaining traction among both regular and senior citizen investors seeking stability and predictable income.

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A fixed deposit is a lump-sum investment offered by banks and financial institutions for a fixed tenure, ranging from as short as 7 days to as long as 10 years. These instruments are widely regarded as low-risk, as they provide assured returns irrespective of market fluctuations. Investors can choose their deposit amount, tenure, and interest payout frequency—monthly, quarterly, or at maturity—depending on their cash flow needs.

FD interest rates

As of May 2026, FD interest rates among scheduled banks range from around 2.5% to as high as 8.1% per annum, depending on the tenure and institution. Small finance banks are currently offering the most competitive rates, followed by select private sector banks, while public sector banks continue to offer relatively lower returns.

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Among the top performers, Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers rates up to 8.10%, while ESAF Small Finance Bank provides rates close to 8%. Jana Small Finance Bank and SBM Bank also offer attractive rates in the range of 7.7% to 7.8%. These higher returns are typically available on specific tenures and may vary across deposit slabs.

Private sector banks such as Bandhan Bank, DCB Bank, RBL Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Yes Bank are also offering competitive rates, generally ranging between 7% and 7.5%. These banks are increasingly positioning themselves as attractive alternatives for investors seeking higher yields without moving into market-linked instruments.

In comparison, public sector banks like State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, and Bank of Baroda offer FD rates largely in the range of 6% to 6.6%. While the returns are lower, these institutions continue to attract investors due to their perceived safety and government backing.

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Tax-saving fixed deposits

Tax-saving fixed deposits, which come with a five-year lock-in period, remain a popular choice for investors looking to claim deductions under Section 80C. Interest rates on these deposits generally range from 6% to 7.75% for general investors, with senior citizens earning an additional 0.25% to 0.75% across most banks.

Experts note that while small finance banks offer higher returns, investors should balance yield with safety and liquidity considerations. Deposit insurance of up to ₹5 lakh per bank provides a safety net, but diversification across institutions is often recommended.

Overall, fixed deposits continue to play a crucial role in portfolio allocation, particularly for conservative investors and retirees. With interest rates currently at relatively elevated levels, FDs offer a compelling combination of safety, flexibility, and predictable returns in an uncertain market environment.