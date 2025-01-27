Will Nitish Kumar's son join politics ahead of Bihar assembly elections 2025? Here's what we know

Janata Dal (United) might welcome Bihar Chief Minister and party supremo Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar into its fold ahead of the Bihar assembly elections. Nishant is likely to enter active politics after Holi, The Indian Express reported citing JD(U) leaders.

Bihar is slated to go to polls later this year around October-November.

Related Articles

A source within the party said that Nishant seems to be ready to enter politics but a green signal from the CM is awaited. He added that Nitish Kumar was informed of party workers' ever-growing demand about Nishant's entry into politics.

Since last year, a few party workers demanded that Nishant join the party while senior leaders dismissed such a possibility. His name, however, kept coming up from time to time.

The claims that Nishant would make his political debut gathered steam especially around the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with many leaders hinting at his inclusion. JD(U) general secretary Param Hans Kumar said at the time that Nishant Kumar should come forward for the welfare of the party and the state.

"Nishant Ji could prove to be a very calm and good visionary leader. As far as we have seen and heard, he is very well-mannered and can prove to be an effective youth leader," Param Hans Kumar said.

In July last year, Kumar brushed aside his claims of entry into politics.

"I have come here with a spiritual perspective. I am here to buy a speaker for my mobile so that I can listen to 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' better. I have already embarked on the spiritual path," Kumar said while dismissing claims of his entry into politics.

Prior to this, he was seen at the time of his father's oath-taking ceremony in 2015. A week after this, senior JD(U) leader Shravan Kumar said Nishant has good understanding of the current government.

“Bilkul (of course). Youth with such progressive ideas are welcome in politics. The decision will be taken at the right time.”

Nishant Kumar is the only son of Nitish Kumar and late Manju Sinha. Despite enjoying the same access to the Bihar CM's residence as senior JD(U) leader, Nishant is known for limiting his stays there.

Just like his father, Nishant has obtained an engineering degree from the Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra.