'Will PM Modi certify who is a Muslim?': Asaduddin Owaisi says deep conspiracy underway to dismantle Waqf Board

On Wednesday, Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi accused the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of lacking genuine intentions to protect, develop, or enhance the efficiency of Waqf properties. He claimed that the recently introduced Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is a move to permanently dismantle the Waqf Board.

Owaisi elaborated on the legal foundations of the Waqf Act of 1995, which is premised on the concept of "Waqf by user." This principle stipulates that properties utilized for purposes such as prayer, orphanages, or graveyards automatically qualify as Waqf property. According to Owaisi, the government's actions are aimed at dismantling this crucial framework.

He pointed out that, in Hinduism, numerous endowment boards recognize properties as religious through usage, drawing a parallel with the current situation. In Uttar Pradesh, for instance, out of 121,000 registered properties under the Sunni Waqf Board, 112,000 fall under the category of Waqf by user. “Once this concept is abolished, what legal framework will be left in its place?” he asked.

Owaisi further highlighted a concerning clause in the Waqf (Amendment) Bill that states only a "practising Muslim" of five years can make donations to the Waqf Board. He questioned the ambiguity of the term "practising Muslim," asking whether it refers to individuals who pray five times a day, maintain a beard, wear a skullcap, or have non-Muslim spouses. He pointed out that no similar legal restrictions exist for Hindu donations, which can be made freely at any time.

He demanded clarity from the government, questioning why such terminology as "practising Muslim" was introduced. “Who has the authority to determine whether I am practising or not? Is Narendra Modi going to scrutinise our private lives? Will there be a certificate after five years to declare someone a Muslim?” Owaisi challenged.

Additionally, he raised concerns about a provision in the Bill that assigns decision-making power over Waqf properties controlled by the government to the district collector, a government official. "How can the government be both judge and jury in these matters?" Owaisi asked, emphasizing the potential for bias and injustice in such a scenario.