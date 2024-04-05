Will probe demonetisation, Rafale deal, Pegasus spyware, Electoral Bonds scheme: Congress in its manifesto

The Congress party, as part of its anti-corruption measures, promised to investigate “dubious deals and schemes”. It said that it would probe demonetisation, the Rafale deal, Pegasus spyware, and the Electoral Bonds scheme.

“In the last 10 years, we have seen that several measures taken by the BJP/NDA government were actually a cloak for corruption. Some examples are demonetisation, the Rafale deal, Pegasus spyware, and the Electoral Bonds scheme. Congress will probe these dubious deals and schemes and bring to law those who made illegal gains through these measures,” said the Congress in its manifesto for Lok Sabha elections 2024.

It accused the BJP/NDA of allowing “known offenders” to leave the country in the last 10 years. It said that the BJP/NDA is “perceived to have facilitated their leaving the country” and is unable to bring back any of the offenders.

“The circumstances under which they were allowed to leave the country will be probed and all scamsters and their accomplices will be brought before the law,” it said.

Congress called BJP a “giant washing machine” that allowed accused in registered cases to escape the law after joining the BJP. “The allegations against such persons will be revived and investigated,” it said.

Congress accused the BJP/NDA of misusing its “brute majority” in the Parliament to make laws that violated the spirit and letter of the Constitution of India. It accused the ruling party of violating the “fundamental principles of law-making, namely, necessity, consultation, reasonableness and proportionality”.

The grand old party promised to reverse the damage inflicted by the ruling party and “thoroughly review” the “anti-people laws” passed without “proper parliamentary scrutiny and debate”.

“We will carry out complete investigations of the Electoral Bonds Scam, the reckless sale of public assets, the PM CARES scam, repeated intelligence failures at the highest levels and corruption in major defence deals,” said the Congress in its poll manifesto.